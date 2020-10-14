Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall denies disturbing abuse, assault allegations

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall strongly denied the shocking and disturbing allegations made against him on Tuesday, which sparked an investigation into his time with the program.

Marshall was accused of punching a player multiple times, placing his hands around the neck of a staff member and attempting to punch another student athlete at the school in a road rage incident.

Marshall denied those allegations on Tuesday.

“In response to the allegations put forward in the media, I simply state unequivocally that I have never physically struck a player or colleague,” Marshall told the Wichita Eagle. “Allegations claiming otherwise are false.”

Disturbing allegations from former players

The allegations were by both The Athletic and Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, who conducted a six-month investigation that spoke with 36 former or current players and assistant coaches of Marshall’s at Wichita State.

Former player Shaquille Morris said that Marshall punched him in the head during a practice, per the report, and allegedly body-shamed another former player during a practice by grabbing his stomach. Marshall also allegedly taunted a former Native American player on his team by telling him to “get back on his horse” and making “Indian howling noises,” and allegedly choked an assistant during a practice.

Marshall also allegedly attempted to hit another student athlete who had parked in his parking spot — something that was reportedly commonplace — through his car window in a road rage incident.

The Wichita Eagle spoke with five former players who all confirmed that Marshall both punched Morris in the head and choked the assistant coach, too.

Goodman’s investigation also alleged that Marshall made racist and offensive remarks during practices and film sessions.

“It is important that the investigation conclude its work without outside influence,” Marshall said, via the Wichita Eagle. “An unrelenting character assassination by a member of the media that repeatedly targets me and my family threatens to undermine the impartiality of the investigation … It has therefore been particularly difficult for me and my family to read recent media reports that include inaccuracies about my coaching style and the basketball culture we have created at Wichita State. “But I am enormously grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from community leaders, alumni and former players.”

Marshall has had multiple former players come to his defense, as he said in his statement. According to the Wichita Eagle, however, no former player during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons has done so — which is when the alleged abuse and assaults occurred.

Marshall has been with the program for 13 seasons, and has led them to seven NCAA tournaments and a Final Four run in 2013. The university is conducting an independent investigation through a St. Louis-based law firm.

