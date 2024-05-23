Wichita State baseball routs top-seeded ECU to advance to AAC tournament semis

It wasn’t that long ago when the season seemed to be spiraling out of control for the Wichita State baseball team.

After an encouraging start, the Shockers hit a wall in April and the debut season for manager Brian Green appeared to be headed for a forgettable finish. Then May came and the entire attitude in the dugout shifted, as the wins began to rack up.

Now the Shockers are in the midst of an improbable postseason run that has them in the driver’s seat to play for the American Athletic Conference tournament championship following a 14-4 rout over top-seeded East Carolina, the No. 9-ranked team in the country, in a winner’s bracket game on Thursday afternoon in Clearwater, Fla.

It marked the ninth victory in the last 10 games for WSU (30-27) and the first time in program history the team has won its first two games in Clearwater. The Shockers earned another day of rest and advanced to Saturday’s 8 a.m. Central semifinal game, where they will play the winner between ECU and Rice. WSU needs just one win Saturday to advance, while its opponent would need to win twice.

Josh Livingston, in just his 17th start of the season, will be remembered as the game’s hero, as the junior crushed two home runs — a three-run homer in the sixth, then a grand slam in the seventh — to propel WSU to the upset victory. Freshman starter Tommy LaPour added yet another solid outing on the mound, as WSU used a seven-run explosion in the top of the sixth inning to seize momentum.

ECU, which swept the season series against WSU in Greenville, controlled the first five innings, making a handful of superb defensive plays and taking a 3-1 lead with home runs by Ryan McCrystal and Dixon Williams.

The sixth-inning rally by the Shockers started inconspicuously, as Mauricio Millan drew a one-out walk and Seth Stroh followed with a single. But a throwing error by ECU on a ground ball by Camden Johnson botched what could have been an inning-ending double play and loaded the bases for WSU. The next batter, No. 9 hitter Kam Durnin, made ECU pay with an RBI single.

It was another freshman, lead-off hitter Lane Haworth, who opened up the floodgates for the Shockers, as he turned on a first-pitch fastball to send a bases-clearing double into the left-center gap and stake WSU to a 5-3 lead. After Jordan Rogers was plunked by a pitch, Livingston sent WSU’s dugout into hysterics with a three-run home run to extend the lead to 8-3.

While WSU was able to ride LaPour, its No. 2 starter, ECU tried to patch together its pitching after it announced ace Trey Yesavage would miss the tournament with a partially-collapsed lung. ECU turned to closer Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman (1.20 ERA) to make his first start of the season, but he was chased from the game in the first inning after Jaden Gustafson delivered an RBI hit to put WSU up early. In total, ECU used eight different pitchers in Thursday’s game.

Meanwhile, WSU is in excellent shape entering Saturday’s semifinal after both of its starters, Caden Favors and LaPour, pitched six-plus innings and limited the workload for the bullpen.

Livingston’s second home run of the game came in the top of the seventh inning, a towering shot over the right-field fence for a grand slam and the dagger for ECU’s comeback hopes. WSU nearly threatened to run-rule ECU, but Millan’s hard-hit ball into the gap that would have scored another runner for a 10-run lead bounced over for a ground-rule double. The runners were then stranded with a strikeout.

Livingston is one of several reasons for why the Shockers have elevated their play in the month of May. Before the calendar flipped over, Livingston had struggled with his batting average below .200 for most of the season. But in May, Livingston is riding a six-game hitting streak where he is hitting .429 (9 for 21) with five home runs and 19 RBIs.