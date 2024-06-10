Wichita Open partners with Wesley’s oncology unit to teach kids about golf

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As golfers prepare for the Wichita Open, they had some special guests join them on the green Monday.

Kids from Wesley Medical Center’s oncology unit teamed up with the pros, who taught them some golfing skills and how to maintain clubs.

“So these kids have been through their own set of battles, and so what we want to do is, we want to take their mind off of what they’re facing, let them interact with the pros, you know, get what they can in terms of golf out of this,” Dusty Buell, Wichita Open, said. “More importantly, it’s going to be about giving them a memory they can take with them when they leave this golf course.”

He said the children would visit three stations: putting, the driving range and the equipment truck.

“We’re going to have them show us, when a player brings in their club, why is he bringing it in? How do we fix that club? How do we re-grip it? Is it adjusting the lie? Whatever that looks like, the angle of their wedges, these players are very particular,” Buell said.

The Wichita Open is from June 13-16 at Crestview Country Club.

“You’re going to see some of the best golf you’ve ever seen in your life,” Buell said. “You’re going to have access to pros, and these are the guys, the up-and-comers, the next group of guys that are going to be on the PGA tour. So they start here in Wichita. We saw Scottie Scheffler run through here — the number one in the world. So you don’t know in four years who is going to be the next number one. So come out and see who they are and get to know these pros before they hit that tour.”

