Wichita Open draws excitement among fans in attendance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Open Golf Tournament held at Crestview County Club brings in thousands of patrons from all over the country to see the next group of top golfers play in the tournament part of the Korn Ferry Tour.

While this annual tournament brings in some of the sport’s next best players, it’s also a social event for people to hang out with friends and family.

“I just graduated a couple of years ago, so I’ll be seeing some people I used to play sports with and compete with, and so it’s always a great time.” Golf fan Dylan Smith said.

One tournament goer says that this is the best event of the summer for Wichita.

Wheat harvest is ‘no comparison’ to last year

“It’s really the most important event of the summer, so I am very happy it’s here in Wichita, and to be here for the next three days is very fun,” said Crestview member Chandler Lamms.

June in the Midwest brings in some hot temperatures, and Lamms said they will be braving the heat, looking for shade when needed, and drinking lots of water.

“The lavender lemonade up there is really good too, but definitely hydrating with lots of water and keeping cool in the shade,” Lamms said.

Blue Cross Blue Shield says it is giving out cold rags for people to use to combat the heat.

“You get a cold rag, and you put it on your neck, and there is a lot of physiology to it. If you can keep your head cool, it will cool the rest of your body, so get out there and enjoy it. We’ll load you up with water, we’ll load you up with cooling towels and have a great time with your family and friends.” Blue Cross Blue Shield Vice President of Marketing Mike Gerrish said.

The tournament will conclude with the final round on Sunday.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.