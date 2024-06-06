Wichita Open begins next week at Crestview Country Club

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Open benefiting the University of Kansas Wichita Pediatrics is returning to the Crestview Country Club next week.

The Wichita Open is the longest-running PGA Tour-sanctioned event on the Korn Ferry Tour and is beginning its 24th consecutive year at Crestview.

The event will host more than 50,000 spectators and drive $7.2 million in economic impact, including over $300,000 for charity, according to a news release. There will be 156 players from around the world competing for a $1 million purse as they pursue their dreams of playing on the PGA Tour.

“We are especially proud of Crestview Country Club, as our iconic facility continues its record run of hosting the Wichita Open,” said Christian Dunn, Director of Corporate Development for Concert Golf Partners, which has owned Crestview since 2016, in the release. “We open our doors each year during tournament week to showcase to the world everything that Crestview delivers for both our members and guests.”

Crestview Country Club is the only 36-hole private club in Kansas. Crestview also features 10 world-class indoor and outdoor tennis courts, pickleball, and an Olympic-size swimming pool.

To purchase tickets for the Wichita Open, you can visit the website by clicking here.

