Wichita native Scott Engler suiting up for Wind Surge on Opening Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Wind Surge will open their season on Friday with a new-look roster, which for the first time includes a Wichita native.

Scott Engler sat down with KSN Sports to talk about what it means to wear his home city on his uniform.

Coming home in his professional career was something Engler was only beginning to imagine.

“I never really thought of it as a possibility until maybe, when they started building the stadium. And I was like, ‘Oh, wouldn’t that be cool,’ and my friends were like, ‘Wouldn’t that be cool,'” Engler said.

Engler played for Cowley College before being drafted by the Texas Rangers in 2016 in the 16th round. He has bounced around the minor leagues since then, amassing 243 total strikeouts with an overall ERA of 4.64.

Engler’s agent gave him the call and told him to gather his things and immediately join the Minnesota Twins organization, which meant a stop in his hometown.

“When it really started to hit me was about 10 o’clock at night,” Engler said. “I was just lying in bed, and I was like, I mean, I couldn’t sleep. I was so excited. I slept from maybe 10 to midnight, and that was the rest. I woke up, and I was just thinking about my next day and how exciting it was going to be because I had a pretty good feeling that I would be coming back to Wichita to play. And I was just filled with like such joy.”

A graduate of Bishop Carroll High School in 2015, Engler has worked with many Golden Eagle athletes. The team is happy to have him home.

“I was in on a couple of their practices, you know, playing catch with a couple of them and just hung around them. And then there’s guys that I gave lessons to,” Engler said.

His new manager, Ramon Borrego, is excited to have him in the clubhouse.

“A guy with experience, it’s great to have him here, and I know the fans are going to love him. When you have a guy playing in his hometown,” Borrego said.

For Engler, his goals are centered on the team’s success.

“As far as any personal legacies, you know, just having my friends and family here is enough for me,” Engler said. “And if we can do something special like (win a) first championship here, I think that would be pretty special to be a part of.”

