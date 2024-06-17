Wichita native makes Olympic trials

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita swimmer is headed to the Olympic trials this week. The meet marks the pinnacle of a lot of swimmers’ careers.

Drayden Bell learned to swim in Wichita. He was brought up in the city, swimming nearly a decade with Wichita Swim Club and representing East High as part of their swim team. He’s now a swimmer at the University of Alabama.

For a decade, his ultimate goal was to reach the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials, years of focus and dedication bringing him there.

Bell was always drawn to the water.

“Since a baby he loved being in the water,” said Derek Bell, Bell’s father. “He didn’t like to get out of the tub.”

Splashing around tubs eventually transitioned into something deeper. Starting off with club swimming at 10 years old, bell wasn’t the strongest swimmer but he put in the effort.

“He never missed practice unless he was hurt<” said Mitchell Wagner, head coach at Wichita Swim Club. “He was always here, he was always bought in.”

Bell got better at the sport as a teen.

“Even though he was coming in as a freshman, he was one of our faster swimmers, actually, our fastest swimmer,” said Joe Hutchinson, head swim coach at East High School. “He was gonna set some records that year, we knew that.”

Bell found a rhythm in competition.

“Once you hit that water, you just turn off your brain let your body do what it needs to do,” Bell said.

Since middle school, Bell knew he wanted to make it to the Olympic Swim Trials.

“I remember, I don’t even know how old I was, sitting on the couch with my grandpa watching 2008 2012 games,” Bell said. “That seems like amazing and I want to be like them when I grow up one day.”

Qualifying for trials was a dream come true.

“I’ll have like goosebumps sometimes while I’m warming up sometimes,” Bell said. “I’m like I’m warming up in the Olympic trials it’s just it’s crazy to think about.”

“We love him and we’re proud of him,” said Heidi Bell, Bell’s mom.

“Ditto, yeah, love you son, very proud of you, leave it in the water,” said Derek Bell, Bell’s dad.

Bell will compete in his event, the 50 meter men’s freestyle, Thursday.

