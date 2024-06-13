Wichita native, former NBA player Mo Evans to speak at Greater Wichita Sports Banquet
Former NBA player Maurice Evans, a Wichita Collegiate graduate, will be the keynote speaker at the 26th annual Greater Wichita Sports Banquet on Wednesday, June 26 at Intrust Bank Arena.
Following a standout career that saw the 6-foot-5 wing play for Wichita State and Texas, Evans played 11 years in the NBA for seven different teams from 2001-12. He now works as a sports agent based out of Texas.
Evans will be joined by San Francisco Giants legend Buster Posey, the 2012 National League MVP and three-time World Series champion, in attendance for the event. Tickets for the event, which begins at 6:45 p.m., are available to purchase through the Wichita Sports Commission website.
Posey will be on hand for the main event of the evening to present the National Collegiate Catcher of the Year award, named in his honor, to one of three finalists: North Carolina State’s Jacob Cozart, Sam Houston State’s Walker Janek and Cal Poly’s Ryan Stafford.
Cozart recently helped NC State reach the College World Series and has 16 home runs, 56 runs scored and 49 RBIs this season; Janek finished his junior year with a .368 batting average, .480 on-base percentage and .714 slugging percentage with 17 home runs, 39 extra-base hits, 55 runs and 58 RBIs; and Stafford hit .368 as a junior for Cal Poly to go along with 23 doubles, 49 runs and 46 RBIs.
Bishop Carroll softball coach Steven Hashberger (High School Girls Coach of the Year), Cheney football coach Shelby Wehrman (High School Boys Coach of the Year) and Hutchinson Community College women’s basketball coach John Ontjes (College Coach of the Year) will be given awards in their respective categories. Tonya Atta, who worked for the Wichita Sports Commission for more than two decades, will posthumously receive the Bob Hanson Impact Award.
Finalists for other awards are listed below:
Lynette Woodard High School Female Athlete of the Year
Adryana Shelby, Wichita Northwest track and field
Hayden Snodgrass, Andover Central volleyball and basketball
Elizabeth Tjaden, Clearwater volleyball, basketball and softball
Barry Sanders High School Male Athlete of the Year
Bryce Barkdull, Andover Central track and field
Omari Elias, Kapaun Mt. Carmel football and wrestling
DaeOnte Mitchell, Wichita East football
Junior College Female Athlete of the Year
Rossana Papa, Cowley College volleyball
Kiki Smith, Hutchinson Community College basketball
Freddie Wallace, Butler Community College basketball
Junior College Male Athlete of the Year
Caden Kickhaefer, Butler Community College baseball
Jeff Nwankwo, Cowley College basketball
Cooper Wesslund, Hutchinson Community College baseball
College Female Athlete of the Year
Patricia Limo, Newman cross country
Destiny Masters, Wichita State track and field
Gianna Moreno, Friends wrestling
College Male Athlete of the Year
Michael Beltran, McPherson tennis
Caden Favors, Wichita State baseball
Keegan Martin, Friends football
Professional Athlete of the Year
David Banuelos, Wichita Wind Surge
Jay Dickman, Wichita Thunder
Emma Koepp, Wichita Aero FC