Wichita native excited to be competing in Wichita Open

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Teeing off in the Wichita Open was a goal Sam Stevens has had since he was young.

“I tried to qualify probably four or five times when I was in college,” Stevens said. “And maybe I think I wanted to try to qualify after my senior year of high school as well. And it was always, you know, I’d always come out when I was in middle school and high school and, you know, hang around 17. And I always thought it was so cool.”

With two generations of professional golfers coming before him, the sport is in Stevens’ bloodline. It’s an obsession he was born into.

“There’s a lot of Stevens running around, and most of them play golf,” Stevens said. “My grandpa, he grew up in Wichita; my great uncle, they grew up playing out at Mack Park, which used to be the old Wichita Country Club. He and my dad, the two guys that taught me how to play.”

Stevens’ success started at Kapaun Mt. Carmel, helping the Crusaders to three state championships. He went on to play at Oklahoma State and has since played on the PGA Tour. He said his chance to play at home came at the perfect time.

“I think if I, you know, qualified when I was in college or, you know, a few years ago, I would have been a lot more nervous,” Stevens said. “Just kind of with where I’m at in my career and playing the PGA Tour, I feel fairly secure, you know. So it’s just kind of a bonus week to get to come out and get to play my home event at my home course with hopefully some people out there watching. It’ll be fun seeing a lot of familiar faces out there. Not something that I get week in and week out when I’m playing out on tour.

“So just a few more people following, maybe more the normal few more, a few more cheers. Hopefully, I can keep them entertained and make some birdies.”

