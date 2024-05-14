Wichita native commits to Kansas basketball

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The end of the Kansas Jayhawks’ bench got a little more full on Tuesday.

Will Thengvall, a Wichita native who played for Kapaun Mt. Carmel last season, announced he is committing to KU.

Thengvall made the announcement on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He’ll be a walk-on at Kansas.

This past season, Thengvall averaged 17.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He was a sniper from deep, hitting 42% of his shots from beyond the arc.

For his efforts as a senior, Thengvall was named the Kansas 5A Player of the Year.

