Wichita to host U.S. Figure Skating Championships

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Visit Wichita announced Tuesday that Intrust Bank Arena will be hosting the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in 2025.

It’s the first time the competition is held in the state of Kansas and it will be from January 20 to January 26, 2025.

“U.S. Figure Skating’s selection of Wichita to host this prestigious competition is an honor for the entire state,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “While these elite athletes showcase their talent on the ice, Kansas will be on full display to the skating community around the world.”

1 person killed in shooting in north Wichita

Visit Wichita said in a press release U.S. champions will be crowned in Wichita in the women’s, men’s, pairs and ice dance events at both the junior and senior levels. Novice pairs and ice dance will also be contested.

“This is where Olympians are born. So right here on what will be ice, will not only be members of past Olympic teams that you already know and love, but will be future Olympians,” said Tracy Marek, CEO of U.S. Figure Skating.

Tickets for the 2025 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships will go on sale on the following dates:

Thursday, May 16: All-session tickets and hotel packages

Thursday, July 11: Weekend tickets

Thursday, Sept. 19: Championship single-session tickets

Thursday, Dec. 5: Junior single-session tickets

Visit Wichita said the economic impact from the event will generate roughly $8 million in host markets.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.