Wichita golfer Emerie Schartz competing with first U.S. Junior National Team

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The USGA released the roster for it’s inaugural U.S. Junior National Team earlier this year. One player making the cut is Wichita’s own Emerie Schartz.

The 16-year-old Andover High student spends most of her time training at Crestview Country Club.

“Every day, a lot of the day,” said Schartz, “We get here pretty early in the morning and just constant practice and playing throughout the day.”

Her dedication paid off. After applying to the team, she was happy to hear she made the roster.

“I was really surprised by I was so excited. It was just so surreal to be chosen among the top players in the world,” she added,” It’s just really wonderful to learn from the girls and to have this opportunity. And just thanks to the USGA for putting this all on for us, and Coach [Chris] Zambri and the national team.”

The recognition is well-deserved. In 2023, Schartz became the youngest player to ever win the Kansas Women’s Amateur. She also claimed the 2023 Kansas Girls’ Junior title, and was one of just four players to ace during the 2023 U.S Girls’ Junior.

In early June, Schartz won the Kansas Junior Amatuer, with the help of her younger sister, Avery.

“I got Avery last week for the Kansas Junior. She did get me the week before, but I definitely got her last week,” said Emerie, “First and second at the top of the leaderboard, so it’s always fun when me and Avery can take over the competition a little bit. It’s friendly… It’s friendly most of the time, but there’s moments of glory in those days.”

Avery took the top spot at the 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball, with Emerie following in second. The friendly competition helps them push each other to success.

“[Emerie’s] really good, so I just look up to her because I want to be as good as she is,” said Avery, “If she beats me, then she did really good. But sometimes I get her which is fun too. But just learning from her is really good.”

When the two aren’t dueling it out, they are side-by-side. For the second-straight year, Avery will be Emerie’s caddy at the U.S. Junior Open July 22-27.

“Last year I caddied for [Emerie] at the U.S. Junior and we made it through the cut and made it through her first match. And that was hard losing the second match but I’m excited to go back and caddy for her again. The most important part is to make sure her mental’s good because if that gets out of whack, then it all gets out of whack,” explained Avery.

Emerie added, “She’s always really helpful on the course and always has a different outlook on things, so both of our ideas kind of clash together and we work together well.”

Avery won’t travel with Emerie to her international competitions this summer. But Emerie knows her little sister will still be supporting from a distance.

“There will definitely be some phone calls back and forth kind of helping each other out but it’s really exciting to know I’m going to be representing the United States on an international level,” said Emerie.

The U.S. National Junior Team begins competition against Team Australia in early July.

