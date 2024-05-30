Wichita Eagle honors the top high school boys golfers on 2024 All-Metro team
The Wichita area featured some of the top high school boys golfers in Kansas this season, and that star power is highlighted on The Wichita Eagle’s 2024 All-Metro boys golf team.
The All-Metro squad features the top golfers, as well as a Coach of the Year, from teams in Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties. Selections are based on a heavy emphasis on postseason finishes.
After ending his career with an individual and team state championship, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior Asher Whitaker was named the Boys Golfer of the Year.
Wichita Eagle All-Metro boys golf team
Jaydon Carruthers, Derby senior
Once again an All-Metro selection, Carruthers shot a season-low 68 on the first day at the Class 6A state tournament and finished in 15th place to conclude a standout career at Derby.
Lunden Esterline, Collegiate freshman
An accomplished junior golfer, Esterline made a splash in his first season of high school competition. He was dominant during the postseason, culminating with a 10-stroke victory over the field to claim the 3A individual medalist honors.
Colt Farrow, Andover Central sophomore
A two-time All-Metro selection, Farrow followed up a strong freshman season with another standout year as a sophomore. He finished fourth in the Class 5A field at state and carded the third-best scoring average in the area at 70.8 strokes.
Laken Matthews, Maize South junior
Matthews was superb in the postseason, shooting an opening-round 65 to take the first-day lead at the Class 5A state tournament. He notched a runner-up finish and held a 72.0 scoring average.
Noah Pirtle, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior
The Crusaders featured arguably the best one-two combination at the top of their scoring lineup with Pirtle and Asher Whitaker. Pirtle helped Kapaun win its third Class 5A team title in the last four years with his fifth-place finish at the state tournament.
Asher Whitaker, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior
The Oklahoma signee ended his high school career in style, mounting a second-day comeback to win the Class 5A individual state title and lead Kapaun to a third team championship in his four years. Whitaker also led the area in scoring average at 67.8 strokes.
Carson Wright, Eisenhower senior
Eisenhower has become one of the top teams in the area on the strength of its ensemble cast with Wright consistently near the top of its lineup. The senior notched a sixth-place finish at the Class 5A state tournament and finished with a team-best 73.5 scoring average.
Corey Novascone, Kapaun Mt. Carmel coach
Novascone led the Crusaders to their fifth Class 5A team state championship of the decade, including three in the last four years. Winning members of the state title team were Asher Whitaker, Noah Pirtle, Carson Bachrodt, Owen Young, Jason Brokaw and Billy Weaver.
All-Metro second team
Cael Asmann, Derby senior
Max Farber, Bishop Carroll sophomore
Tyler Hardtarfer, Eisenhower senior
Grant Hatzenbuehler, Andover junior
Anderson Helmer, Circle sophomore
Aidan Nguyen, Andover junior
Brody Scafe, Eisenhower senior
Cal Schultz, Andover Central senior
Luke Springer, Eisenhower sophomore
Palmer Welsh, Hesston senior
Grady Pauls, Hesston coach
All-Metro third team
Carson Bachrodt, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior
Joe Binger, Maize South sophomore
Jason Brokaw, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior
Logan Lam, Southeast junior
Landon Langston, Collegiate freshman
Aiden Lynch, Cheney senior
Alex Majors, Trinity Academy sophomore
Talen Nasone, East sophomore
Grant Waterson, Hesston junior
Owen Young, Kapaun Mt. Carmel sophomore
John Loomis, Eisenhower coach