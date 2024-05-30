Wichita Eagle honors the top high school boys golfers on 2024 All-Metro team

The Wichita area featured some of the top high school boys golfers in Kansas this season, and that star power is highlighted on The Wichita Eagle’s 2024 All-Metro boys golf team.

The All-Metro squad features the top golfers, as well as a Coach of the Year, from teams in Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties. Selections are based on a heavy emphasis on postseason finishes.

After ending his career with an individual and team state championship, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior Asher Whitaker was named the Boys Golfer of the Year.

Wichita Eagle All-Metro boys golf team

Jaydon Carruthers, Derby senior

Once again an All-Metro selection, Carruthers shot a season-low 68 on the first day at the Class 6A state tournament and finished in 15th place to conclude a standout career at Derby.

Lunden Esterline, Collegiate freshman

An accomplished junior golfer, Esterline made a splash in his first season of high school competition. He was dominant during the postseason, culminating with a 10-stroke victory over the field to claim the 3A individual medalist honors.

Colt Farrow, Andover Central sophomore

A two-time All-Metro selection, Farrow followed up a strong freshman season with another standout year as a sophomore. He finished fourth in the Class 5A field at state and carded the third-best scoring average in the area at 70.8 strokes.

Laken Matthews, Maize South junior

Matthews was superb in the postseason, shooting an opening-round 65 to take the first-day lead at the Class 5A state tournament. He notched a runner-up finish and held a 72.0 scoring average.

Noah Pirtle, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior

The Crusaders featured arguably the best one-two combination at the top of their scoring lineup with Pirtle and Asher Whitaker. Pirtle helped Kapaun win its third Class 5A team title in the last four years with his fifth-place finish at the state tournament.

Asher Whitaker, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior

The Oklahoma signee ended his high school career in style, mounting a second-day comeback to win the Class 5A individual state title and lead Kapaun to a third team championship in his four years. Whitaker also led the area in scoring average at 67.8 strokes.

Carson Wright, Eisenhower senior

Eisenhower has become one of the top teams in the area on the strength of its ensemble cast with Wright consistently near the top of its lineup. The senior notched a sixth-place finish at the Class 5A state tournament and finished with a team-best 73.5 scoring average.

Corey Novascone, Kapaun Mt. Carmel coach

Novascone led the Crusaders to their fifth Class 5A team state championship of the decade, including three in the last four years. Winning members of the state title team were Asher Whitaker, Noah Pirtle, Carson Bachrodt, Owen Young, Jason Brokaw and Billy Weaver.

All-Metro second team

Cael Asmann, Derby senior

Max Farber, Bishop Carroll sophomore

Tyler Hardtarfer, Eisenhower senior

Grant Hatzenbuehler, Andover junior

Anderson Helmer, Circle sophomore

Aidan Nguyen, Andover junior

Brody Scafe, Eisenhower senior

Cal Schultz, Andover Central senior

Luke Springer, Eisenhower sophomore

Palmer Welsh, Hesston senior

Grady Pauls, Hesston coach

All-Metro third team

Carson Bachrodt, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior

Joe Binger, Maize South sophomore

Jason Brokaw, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior

Logan Lam, Southeast junior

Landon Langston, Collegiate freshman

Aiden Lynch, Cheney senior

Alex Majors, Trinity Academy sophomore

Talen Nasone, East sophomore

Grant Waterson, Hesston junior

Owen Young, Kapaun Mt. Carmel sophomore

John Loomis, Eisenhower coach