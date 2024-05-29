Wichita Eagle honors top high school girls swimmers, divers on 2024 All-Metro team

The Wichita area featured some of the top high school girls swimmers and divers in Kansas this season and that star power is highlighted on The Wichita Eagle’s 2024 All-Metro girls swim and dive team.

The All-Metro squad features the top swimmers and relays, as well as a Coach of the Year, from teams in Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties. Selections are based on a heavy emphasis on postseason finishes.

After successfully defending her two gold medals, Trinity Academy junior Aleca Howard was named the Girls Swimmer of the Year.

Wichita Eagle All-Metro girls swim and dive team

Jillian Davis, Valley Center junior

A first-time All-Metro pick, Davis took runner-up in the 100 backstroke (58.33) and sixth in the 100 butterfly (59.70) at the 5-1A state meet.

Kiersten Elliott, Andover junior

For a second straight year, Elliott is an All-Metro choice after taking runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.02) and taking fifth in the 100 free (54.15) at the 5-1A state meet.

Aleca Howard, Trinity Academy junior

The lone double-champion from the Wichita area, Howard won the 5-1A titles in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.76) and the 200 IM (2:05.18). She is an All-Metro selection for a third straight year.

Mari Griffin, Andover junior

For a third straight year, Griffin is an All-Metro pick after winning the 100 backstroke title in 5-1A with a season-best time of 55.29 and finishing runner-up in the 200 free with 1:54.13.

Abby Jones, Wichita East senior

A three-time All-Metro pick, Jones took third in 6A in the 500 free with a time of 5:14.31 and eighth in the 100 butterfly in a time of 59.69.

Kate Kochenderfer, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior

A two-time All-Metro selection, Kochenderfer finished third in 5-1A in the 200 free with a time of 1:54.18 and runner-up in the 500 free in a time of 5:07.95.

Sophia Mandanis, Andover junior

A two-time All-Metro pick, Mandanis took runner-up in the 100 butterfly with a time of 58.26 and third in the 200 IM with a time of 2:10.80.

Ana Self, Derby senior

The Derby senior placed fifth in the 6A state meet with a total score of 378.3 in the diving finals.

Genevieve Wilhite, Bishop Carroll sophomore

A two-time All-Metro pick, Wilhite took fourth in the 200 free (1:56.17) and third in the 100 backstroke (58.36) at the 5-1A state meet.

Andover 200 medley relay

The relay of junior Mari Griffin, junior Kiersten Elliott, junior Sophia Mandanis and freshman Brynn Eilert brought home the 5-1A gold medal to Andover for the third straight year in the event. They won the race by more than four seconds with a season-best time of 1:52.09.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 200 free relay

The relay of junior Isabel Wentzel, senior Savannah Austin, junior Kate Kochenderfer and senior Sydney Turner placed third in the 5-1A state meet in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:43.47.

Andover 400 free relay

The relay of junior Mari Griffin, junior Savannah Mann, junior Kiersten Elliott and junior Sophia Mandanis took runner-up in the 5-1A state meet in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:41.43.

Bethany Bastian, Andover coach

Bastian led the Trojans to a second-place finish in the Class 5-1A state meet, led by individual gold medalist Mari Griffin and standout swimmers like Kiersten Elliott, Sophia Mandanis and Brynn Eilert.

All-Metro second team

Bryanna Bailey, Bishop Carroll senior

Maggie Bailey, Bishop Carroll sophomore

Faith Butler, Andover Central junior

Angela Ewert, Hesston sophomore

Camille Keeler, Maize South junior

Jordan Kleeman, Wichita East sophomore

Briley Larcom, El Dorado junior

Kaitlyn Ly, Wichita East freshman

Sydney Schumaker, Maize South sophomore

Sydney Turner, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior

Wichita East 200 medley relay (Jordan Kleeman, Kaitlyn Ly, Jocelyn Quah and Brittney Nguyen)

Wichita East 200 free relay (McKenna Blessant, Abby Jones, June Schmidt and Kaitlyn Ly)

Wichita East 400 free relay (Jordan Kleeman, McKenna Blessant, June Schmidt and Abby Jones)

Christine Vermeeren, Kapaun Mt. Carmel coach

All-Metro third team

Sydney Albers, Wichita Heights junior

Michaela Blankenship, Derby sophomore

McKenna Blessant, Wichita East junior

Cora Daggett, Wichita North junior

Brynn Eilert, Andover freshman

Sienna Hurst, Andover Central sophomore

Carlyle Johnson, Collegiate sophomore

Gabby Kinman, Kapaun Mt. Carmel sophomore

Marie Loest, Wichita North senior

Izzy McCabe, Derby senior

Madelyn McCluskey, Maize South freshman

Kayla Milligan, Valley Center senior

June Schmidt, Wichita East sophomore

Derby 200 medley relay (Ridlee Parkhurst, Michaela Blankenship, Vanessa Orozco and Ayla Chroeung)

Maize South 200 medley relay (Madelyn McCluskey, Camille Keeler, Yasmine Marcos and Erin Wilson)

Bishop Carroll 200 free relay (Bryanna Bailey, Teagen Patterson, Maggie Bailey and Genevieve Wilhite)

Derby 200 free relay (Carson Griffin, Michaela Blankenship, Ridlee Parkhurst and Ayla Chroeung)

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 400 free relay (Sydney Turner, Makyla Austin, Isabel Wentzel and Kate Kochenderfer)

Derby 400 free relay (Carson Griffin, Ridlee Parkhurst, Ayla Chroeung and Leah Rogers)

Joe Hutchinson, Wichita East coach