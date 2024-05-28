Wichita Eagle honors top high school boys tennis players on 2024 All-Metro team
The Wichita area featured some of the top high school boys tennis players in Kansas this season and that star power is highlighted on The Wichita Eagle’s 2024 All-Metro boys tennis team.
The All-Metro squad features the top players in singles and doubles, as well as a Coach of the Year, from teams in Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties. Selections are based on season-long performance with an emphasis on postseason finishes.
After making a run to the Class 5A singles championship match, Maize South sophomore Evan Goates was named the Boys Tennis Player of the Year.
Wichita Eagle All-Metro boys tennis team
Charlie Gentile, Collegiate sophomore
Gentile notched a third-place finish in a competitive singles field at the Class 3-1A state tournament, finishing the season with a 25-4 record.
Evan Goates, Maize South sophomore
No one from the Wichita area could touch Goates in his sophomore season under coach Frank Reyes. He finished with a stellar 33-3 record and rolled his way to the Class 5A singles state championship match, finishing runner-up.
Hayden Herrera, Maize junior
Herrera won four backside matches in the Class 6A state tournament to finish seventh in the ultra-competitive singles field, a rare top finish for a Wichita-area player. The regional champion finished with a 35-10 record.
Carter Drumright (junior) and Maddox Drumright (freshman), Collegiate
Splitting time between baseball and tennis, the Drumright brothers dominated the competition following two losses in an early April tournament. The Collegiate duo won league, regional and state championships, only dropping a total of five games at the state tournament to claim the Class 3-1A doubles title in dominant fashion to cap a 27-2 season.
Isaac Huber (senior) and Trevor Sagehorn (senior), Andover Central
The pair of Andover Central seniors won a three-set thriller over their cross-town rivals in the Class 5A semifinals to punch their ticket to the championship match. The pair ultimately finished runner-up with a 34-10 record.
Mark Fleske, Andover Central coach
Andover Central was one point away from tying for the Class 5A team state championship, settling for a runner-up finish under the guidance of Fleske. The Jaguars were led by the doubles’ pairing of seniors Isaac Huber and Trevor Sagehorn, who finished second, while junior Jaxon Post took sixth in singles and the freshmen duo of Henry Walker and Elias Kachelmeier took 10th in doubles.
Wichita Eagle All-Metro second team
Noah Doom, Classical junior
Kyle King, Eisenhower junior
Rock Steven, Bishop Carroll freshman
Isaac Homan (junior) and Lad Oborny (sophomore), Andover
Charlie Graham (senior) and Isaac Yourdon (junior), Classical
Asher Deutschendorf (junior) and Braiden Liechty (sophomore), Hesston
Simon Norman, Collegiate coach
Wichita Eagle All-Metro third team
Omar Al-Tabbal, Collegiate senior
Paul Jittawait, Andover senior
Jack Judkins, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior
Jaxon Post, Andover Central junior
Will White, Hesston senior
Jackson Rosa (senior) and Gabriel Weber (sophomore), Bishop Carroll
John Korfhage (sophomore) and Trey Lacy (sophomore), Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Brady Crawford (sophomore) and Preston Heard (sophomore), Maize South
Nathaniel Haines (junior) and Gage Marsh (senior), Newton
Nicolas Azcorra Russo (senior) and Gabriel Shaffer (sophomore), Valley Center
Frank Reyes, Maize South coach