Wichita Eagle honors top high school boys tennis players on 2024 All-Metro team

The Wichita area featured some of the top high school boys tennis players in Kansas this season and that star power is highlighted on The Wichita Eagle’s 2024 All-Metro boys tennis team.

The All-Metro squad features the top players in singles and doubles, as well as a Coach of the Year, from teams in Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties. Selections are based on season-long performance with an emphasis on postseason finishes.

After making a run to the Class 5A singles championship match, Maize South sophomore Evan Goates was named the Boys Tennis Player of the Year.

Wichita Eagle All-Metro boys tennis team

Charlie Gentile, Collegiate sophomore

Gentile notched a third-place finish in a competitive singles field at the Class 3-1A state tournament, finishing the season with a 25-4 record.

Evan Goates, Maize South sophomore

No one from the Wichita area could touch Goates in his sophomore season under coach Frank Reyes. He finished with a stellar 33-3 record and rolled his way to the Class 5A singles state championship match, finishing runner-up.

Hayden Herrera, Maize junior

Herrera won four backside matches in the Class 6A state tournament to finish seventh in the ultra-competitive singles field, a rare top finish for a Wichita-area player. The regional champion finished with a 35-10 record.

Carter Drumright (junior) and Maddox Drumright (freshman), Collegiate

Splitting time between baseball and tennis, the Drumright brothers dominated the competition following two losses in an early April tournament. The Collegiate duo won league, regional and state championships, only dropping a total of five games at the state tournament to claim the Class 3-1A doubles title in dominant fashion to cap a 27-2 season.

Isaac Huber (senior) and Trevor Sagehorn (senior), Andover Central

The pair of Andover Central seniors won a three-set thriller over their cross-town rivals in the Class 5A semifinals to punch their ticket to the championship match. The pair ultimately finished runner-up with a 34-10 record.

Mark Fleske, Andover Central coach

Andover Central was one point away from tying for the Class 5A team state championship, settling for a runner-up finish under the guidance of Fleske. The Jaguars were led by the doubles’ pairing of seniors Isaac Huber and Trevor Sagehorn, who finished second, while junior Jaxon Post took sixth in singles and the freshmen duo of Henry Walker and Elias Kachelmeier took 10th in doubles.

Wichita Eagle All-Metro second team

Noah Doom, Classical junior

Kyle King, Eisenhower junior

Rock Steven, Bishop Carroll freshman

Isaac Homan (junior) and Lad Oborny (sophomore), Andover

Charlie Graham (senior) and Isaac Yourdon (junior), Classical

Asher Deutschendorf (junior) and Braiden Liechty (sophomore), Hesston

Simon Norman, Collegiate coach

Wichita Eagle All-Metro third team

Omar Al-Tabbal, Collegiate senior

Paul Jittawait, Andover senior

Jack Judkins, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior

Jaxon Post, Andover Central junior

Will White, Hesston senior

Jackson Rosa (senior) and Gabriel Weber (sophomore), Bishop Carroll

John Korfhage (sophomore) and Trey Lacy (sophomore), Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Brady Crawford (sophomore) and Preston Heard (sophomore), Maize South

Nathaniel Haines (junior) and Gage Marsh (senior), Newton

Nicolas Azcorra Russo (senior) and Gabriel Shaffer (sophomore), Valley Center

Frank Reyes, Maize South coach