WIAA state wrestling: 15 Manitowoc/Sheboygan wrestlers reach semifinals

The WIAA state individual wrestling tournament continued on Friday, with several area wrestlers taking part.

Friday is the girls semifinals along with the Divisions 2 and 3 quarterfinals and semifinals.

In D2, advancing to Friday night’s semifinals were Logan Schad (Kiel, 113), Eyan Dessellier (Kiel, 165), Ben Kienbaum (Kiel, 175), Justin Klinkner (Two Rivers, 175), Max Matthias (Two Rivers, 190), Silas Dailey (Plymouth, 190) and Chase Matthias (Two Rivers, 215) for a total of seven.

Kienbaum and Klinkner will meet for a third-straight weekend with Kienbaum winning at regionals and Klinkner at sectionals.

Sheboygan Falls’s Jake Shaver (132) lost both matches and was eliminated as was Sawyer Dailey (Plymouth, 157).

Moving on to Division 3, five wrestlers continued on their path to a state championship with Maddux Wendling (Valders, 120), Stone Pomeroy (Random Lake, 150), Toren Vandenbush (Random Lake, 165), Nash Banko (Oostburg, 175) and Joe Schoeder (Cedar Grove-Belgium, 215) all victorious.

Rigoberto Tellez (Oostburg, 126) lost his quarterfinal match but earned a major decision in his next bout to remain alive for a medal. Owen Race (Cedar Grove-Belgium, 138) is also in contention for a medal, by virtue of a decision in the consolation rounds. Ozaukee’s Jovan Lopez (285) was the third wrestler to lose his quarterfinal but guaranteed a medal after a sudden victory in the consolation bracket.

Eliminated with a pair of losses were Connor Mentink (Oostburg, 157), Owen Morgan (Cedar Grove-Belgium, 175).

Three area girls wrestlers will take part in the semifinals.

Two Rivers’s Angie Bianchi will compete at 114 while it’ll be an all-area showdown at 120 as Emjay Neumann (Manitowoc Lincoln) and Mya Delleree (Ozaukee) will square off for a shot in the championship.

Plymouth’s Megan Schuenemann (107) won her first match on Friday morning via pinfall but lost the next by a major decision to be eliminated. New Holstein’s Mercedes Kohlmann (185) suffered a similar fate, pinning her first opponent before being pinned by the next to end her tournament run.

This story will be updated following the semifinals which begin at 7 p.m.

