WIAA football playoffs: Kewaunee earns top seed; Notre Dame, Southern Door are No. 2 seeds

The Kewaunee football team had its first undefeated regular season since 2018 and won the Packerland Conference in dominating fashion.

It was rewarded with a No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division 6 playoffs when postseason brackets were released Saturday, the only local team to earn a top seed in any of the seven divisions.

The Storm hosts fellow Packerland member and No. 8 Oconto in the first round Friday. It beat the Blue Devils 34-6 in Week 4.

Kewaunee has outscored opponents 336-82, including 216-34 in the first half. It has scored 34 or more points in every game and has allowed eight or fewer six times.

The Storm reached a D5 semifinal last season and is attempting to reach a state title game for the first time since winning the D4 championship in 2010.

Green Bay Notre Dame and Southern Door were the only local teams to earn No. 2 seeds.

The Tritons host No. 7 Ashwaubenon in a D3 first-round game, while the Eagles host No. 7 Tomahawk in D4.

This is the third year the WIAA has used computerized seeding for the playoffs, going to an electronic auto-seeding format instead of coaches meeting to vote.

Among the criteria the formula considers is win percentage, opponent win percentage, defeated opponent win percentage and defeated opponents opponents' win percentage.

It also includes historical conference playoff win percentage, historical team playoff win percentage and strength of loss game value, all of which takes into account each of the previous three seasons.

It’s always difficult to argue with a computer, but there might be head-scratching among some teams.

Bay Port (7-2) won the Fox River Classic Conference-North after dropping nonconference games to Middleton and Kimberly and was given a No. 3 seed.

It will play No. 6 Milwaukee Riverside (4-5) in the first round.

Milwaukee Marshall earned a No. 1 seed on Bay Port’s side of the bracket.

Marshall (6-2) didn’t have a particularly difficult schedule, with its six wins coming against teams with a combined record of 24-28. But it also didn’t have to count a Week 1 game against Kimberly as a forfeit loss after backing out of the contest.

“It is what it is,” Bay Port coach Gary Westerman said. “I feel good about how we are playing football, and I can’t really question the seeds. The computer does it. I don’t really understand it, so … We get a home game, which we are excited about. Just got to get better this week.”

Bay Port didn’t have many signature wins during the season, but should it be higher than a No. 3 seed?

“I don’t know,” Westerman said. “I mean, yeah, I think we are a better team. But at the end of the day, it’s the system that we have. We have to show up and play.”

West De Pere coach Chris Greisen isn't a fan of seeding system

West De Pere is 7-2, with its only defeats coming to Bay Port and Kaukauna (No. 1 seed in D2).

It was issued a No. 4 seed in D2 and will host No. 5 Menomonee Falls in the opening round before hitting the road the way it did last season when it was a No. 3 seed and made it to the title game.

Phantoms coach Chris Greisen was not pleased by that seed in 2022 after his team went 8-1, with the only loss coming to a Bay Port squad that had earned a top seed in D1 and was the No. 1-ranked team in the state.

The brackets this year did nothing to change his mind.

"I'm just going to say it's a broken system," he said. "It's a broken system. I know they are trying to do right and strength of schedule and all that stuff. They are trying to put all this stuff into one pot and one computer and spit it all out and be correct. It just shows again and again how it's not correct. It's not even close.

"Second year in a row we have a better record than the seed ahead of us. Are you going to try to argue that we play in a worse conference or our strength of schedule was not as good? I mean, our two losses are to a top-10 Division 1 team and the No. 1 seed in our area."

Greisen isn't certain whether the WIAA is in charge of the seeding or the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, he just believes the system needs to be fixed.

He said fellow coaches he has spoken to have agreed it simply isn't working.

"Everyone," Greisen said. "Every. Single. One. Let's go back to the old way. Let's go back, and I know it's not perfect because people were ganging up on conferences, but let's sit in a room and be gentlemen and say, 'What are the top eight teams?' You are always going to have a little bit of disagreement in the middle, but for the most part, you know who is No. 1, who is No. 2.

"We can't control who they are setting us up with. It's a broken system. All you can control is how you play. We are looking forward to playing Menomonee Falls."

A new streak begins for Ashwaubenon

Ashwaubenon (3-6) missed out on the postseason last year for the first time since 1997, but its luck changed this time when it found a way into the playoffs despite a losing record in FRCC-North play.

Ashwaubenon lost to De Pere on Friday with an automatic postseason bid on the line for both teams.

The Jaguars have a tough D3 matchup against Notre Dame as it seeks its first postseason win since 2014.

WIAA first-round playoff games

Division 1

No. 8 De Pere at No. 1 Milwaukee Marshall

No. 6 Milwaukee Riverside at No. 3 Bay Port

Division 2

No. 5 Menomonee Falls at No. 4 West De Pere

No. 7 Pulaski at No. 2 Mequon Homestead

Division 3

No. 8 Seymour at No. 1 Mount Horeb/Barneveld

No. 7 Ashwaubenon at No. 2 Green Bay Notre Dame

Division 4

No. 6 Somerset at No. 3 Oconto Falls

No. 7 Little Chute at No. 2 Luxemburg-Casco

Division 5

No. 6 Sturgeon Bay at No. 3 Wrightstown

No. 7 Tomahawk at No. 2 Southern Door

Division 6

No. 5 Coleman at No. 4 Luther

No. 8 Oconto at No. 1 Kewaunee

