WIAA Division 1 state football championship game preview: Marquette vs. Franklin

Franklin's Terrance Shelton (30) brushes off defenders on his way into the end zone at Oak Creek on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

Division 1 championship game: No. 2 Marquette (11-2) vs. No. 2 Franklin (13-0)

When: 4 p.m. Friday.

Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison.

Tickets: Available through the WIAA's virtual ticketing partner, GoFan, on the WIAA website.

Streaming/broadcast: Live broadcast in the Milwaukee area on WCGV My24. Games also will be streamed live, free of charge and registration, on the WIAA state television network station websites of WKOW, WAOW, WXOW and WQOW.

Road to Camp Randall: Marquette – beat No. 7 Sheboygan North 49-7, beat No. 3 Bay Port 42-15, beat No. 5 Fond du Lac 42-0, beat No. 2 Kimberly 14-7. Franklin – beat No. 7 Kenosha Bradford 45-6, beat No. 3 Oak Creek 45-7, beat Muskego 35-7, beat No. 1 Sussex Hamilton 35-0.

Previous championships: Marquette (D1 as member of WIAA, 2009); Franklin (D1 2021, 2006).

The matchup

The final game of the high school football season matches up two of the best teams in the Milwaukee area, and two of the best defenses in the state will be on display.

Marquette’s lone blemishes came against a high-powered Sussex Hamilton offense and on a botched snap inside the 5-yard-line against Arrowhead in the final seconds in the season opener. Other than that, it has decimated teams on defense.

Since the 50-21 loss to Hamilton on Sept. 22, the Hilltoppers have allowed just 29 points with four shutouts in seven straight victories and held defending D1 state champion Kimberly to just one touchdown last week. Tommy Novotny has been a workhorse in the backfield, surpassing 100 yards rushing in six of the last eight games.

“These kids have really bought into the weight room. If you take a look at our kids physically from the day they walked off the field after losing in Level 2 last year to Sussex (Hamilton), these kids have really bought in,” Marquette coach Keith Klestinski said during Sunday’s media availability with coaches.

“We’re a very physical team. I think a lot of times when we’re playing the opponent they end up getting beat up a little bit.”

That impressive résumé and toughness can be matched by the 2021 D1 state champion Sabers, who have six starters from that team back.

Franklin has been on a tear, holding opponents to just 20 total points in its four playoff games. The Sabers shut out the same team that hung 50 on Marquette two months ago and forced six turnovers. Franklin coach Louis Brown’s unit has been virtually indestructible, and the offense has been rolling with Joseph Kallay taking care of the football and Buffalo recruit Terrance Shelton behind him.

“I think all four of our linebackers are tremendous. This is the best group I’ve ever had,” Brown said.

“I’ve maybe had some individuals that were maybe better than them, but the four linebackers collectively are unbelievable. Our front seven is really special. We have two linemen, including Jace Miller, that are 270 pounds and are running 4.8 40(-yard dashes). The linebackers, they’re not only fast, they’re instinctual. Three of them went to state in wrestling last year, so they’re kinda tough, throwback-type kids.”

Points may be a premium, but both teams are more than capable of lighting up the scoreboard. Franklin has scored 35-plus points in every game of the postseason. Marquette has scored 40-plus in three of its four playoff wins.

However, these two defensive units certainly will have something to say about that.

Marquette linebacker Mitchell Nigro (22) fights through a double-team block to pressure Arrowhead quarterback Vance Holtz in a game Friday, August 18, 2023, at Hart Park in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Players to watch

Marquette – QB Peter McDevitt (137/223, 1,782 yards, 16 TD, 7 INT; 74 carries, 270 yards, 5 TD); RB Tommy Novotny (204 carries, 1,381 yards, 26 TD); WR Cam Russell (49 catches, 683 yards, 8 TD); LB Nate Schramm (101 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one interception); LB Mitchell Nigro (79 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles)

Franklin – QB Joseph Kallay (130/211, 2,237 yards, 21 TD, 5 INT); RB Terrance Shelton (231 carries, 1,638 yards, 28 TD); WR Jacques Brooks (50 catches, 808 yards, 7 TD); LB Talan Summers (104 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception return TD); LB Immanuel Joseph (83 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery).

Predictions

Zac Bellman: Franklin 24, Marquette 17

Michael Whitlow: Franklin 31, Marquette 20

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: WIAA D1 state football title game preview: Marquette vs. Franklin