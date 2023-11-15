WIAA D2 state football preview: Badger vs. Waunakee

Badger’s JP Doyle (20) looks for a receiver against Kettle Moraine in a WIAA Division 2 Level 3 playoff game Friday, November 3, 2023, at Kettle Moraine High School in Wales, Wisconsin.

Division 2 championship game: Badger (13-0) vs. Waunakee (13-0)

When: 1 p.m. Friday

Tickets: Available through the WIAA's virtual ticketing partner, GoFan, on the WIAA website.

Streaming/broadcast: Live broadcast in the Milwaukee area on WCGV My24. Games will also be streamed live, free of charge and registration, on the WIAA state television network station websites of WKOW, WAOW, WXOW and WQOW.

Road to Camp Randall: Badger: def. Elkhorn 49-17, def. Waukesha West 35-10; def. Kettle Moraine 28-7, def. Sun Prairie East 28-6; Waunakee: def. Holmen 49-6, def. La Crosse Central 42-0, def. New Richmond 49-13, def. Kaukauna 24-14.

Previous appearances: Badger is making its first WIAA state title game appearance. Waunakee has won titles in 1999 (D3), 2002 (D3), 2009 (D2), 2010 (D2), 2011 (D2), 2017 (D2) and 2021 (D2), while also making it to the 2001 (D3), 2005 (D2), 2012 (D2) and 2019 (D2) title games for a total of 11 previous championship appearances.

Tale of the tape: A rising challenger meets a legacy power in the D2 title game, as Badger hopes to upset Waunakee in the latter’s quest for an eighth state football title. Both teams ride undefeated records into the state title game, with few opponents coming within striking distance of either championship contender this 2023 season. Waunakee’s 14 points allowed in its D2 semifinal tied for the most it has surrendered all season, as the Warriors have outscored opponents 615-67 this year. Badger has similarly run roughshod over its opponents in both the regular and postseason, outscoring opponents 476-129.

Waunakee coach Pat Rice said during a WIAA Zoom press conference of state championship-qualifying coaches that the Badgers present a unique schematic challenge that can adjust quickly to opponents' mistakes.

"They run the flexbone, and they run it well. Coach (Matt) Hensler and his group do a tremendous job, and it really forces you to play assignment-based football," Rice said. "You really have to make some adjustments, but if you’re off, they’re gonna take advantage of it."

Hensler said there is a buzz around the Badger community in the midst of this historic first run to the WIAA state title game. He added that the biggest challenge posed by Waunakee is its diverse array of talented skill players. Waunakee had seven players named to WFCA all-state teams on Tuesday, including running back Ben Lindley, tight end Robert Booker and honorable mention quarterback Vance Johnson on the offensive end.

"The challenge is really on who’s passing and who’s running, more than the actual passing and running (balance)," Hensler said of his perception of the Waunakee attack. "They have really, really good kids, they have a heck of a football team, an unbelievable program, so it’s more about the skill levels involved of the people doing those things than it is about the diversification."

The health of Badger head coach Hensler has also been a reported concern in recent weeks, as the coach experienced shortness of breath during the Badgers' 28-7 Level 3 victory over Kettle Moraine. He told reporters over the weekend that he would not allow the issue to be a distraction. Whether he would coach from the sideline or the press box will be a "game-time decision" on Friday according to Hensler.

Players to watch: Badger – QB JP Doyle (25/35, 501 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT; 177 carries, 1,522 yards, 26 TD), RB Landon Nottestad (199 carries, 1,472 yards, 19 TD), RB Matthew O'Grady (55 carries, 640 yards, 8 TD; 10 catches, 271 yards, 2 TD), DE Ethan Francois (55 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble), LB Torrence Smith (77 total tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks).

Waunakee – QB Vance Johnson (90/120, 1,624 yards, 20 TD, 2 INT), RB Ben Lindley (98 carries, 1,104 yards, 23 TD), WR David Emerich (34 catches, 778 yards, 7 TD), DL Wade Bryan (50 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one recovered fumble), LB Sam Hogland (129 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles, one interception).

Predictions:

Zac Bellman: Waunakee 35 Badger 17

Mike Whitlow: Waunakee 27 Badger 21

