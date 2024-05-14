WIAA board passes 14 amendments for upcoming school year; girls flag football fails

May 13—The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association representative assembly voted to pass 14 amendments effective Aug. 1, the association announced on Monday.

Of the 27 amendments discussed, three stood out. One of those passed, one failed and one was tabled for further review.

Amendment No. 10, which passed, reduces the minimum practice requirements from 10 to seven in all high school sports except football, gymnastics and wrestling. Wrestling minimums were dropped from 12 to nine practices.

The board had an individual vote for every sport, and each earned enough votes to pass. The amendment also allows a jamboree to be scheduled after five practices in baseball, basketball, slowpitch and fastpitch softball, cross country, soccer, swimming, tennis, track and field, volleyball, cheer and dance.

Shortening the preseason requirement increases flexibility in scheduling by adding two potential competition dates early to avoid a compressed schedule later near the playoffs. It also allows for players at smaller schools or who turn out late to qualify more quickly.

Another argument for the amendment was that many athletes are training year -round, whether through club sport participation or personal training, and are capable of being ready in seven days or fewer.

Three amendments that failed would have sanctioned new sports under the WIAA umbrella — girls flag football, girls badminton and e-sports. The latter two failed by a large margin, while flag football fell by a vote of 26 for, 27 against. For an amendment to pass, 60% approval is needed from voting members of the assembly.

They would have been the first new sports added by the WIAA since girls bowling was adopted in 1999.

Many schools on the state's West Side participate in girls flag football as a club sport, and the amendment had the backing of the NFL and the Seattle Seahawks. The sport is not offered in Eastern Washington. Cost and impact on other girls sports were the major factors in votes against.

The amendment concerning the state's transfer rules was not voted on and a special committee was approved to review the association's rules ahead of the representative assembly next school year.

The amendment as discussed would have allowed one free transfer under certain circumstances. Existing rules addressing a bona fide change of residence, the one-year period of ineligibility at the varsity level, transfers for athletic reasons and illegal recruiting would have been deleted.

In addition to the amendments, two WIAA executive board positions were voted on. Scott Chamberlain (Shelton, District 4) and Russ Waterman (Eastmont, District 6) were re-elected to their positions.

The full list of amendments to pass or fail can be found at wiaa.com/amendments-24.