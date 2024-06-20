WIAA Board of Control votes against shot clock implementation, passes other proposals

The final Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control meeting for the 2023-24 school year was held Wednesday. The board looked at a number of recommendations for winter sports, approving several of the WIAA Advisory Council recommendations on the agenda.

Perhaps the most notable result, however, was the Board of Control’s rejection of the implementation of a shot clock for high school basketball. The proposal would have instituted a shot clock for the 2026-27 season and given the option to utilize it in non-conference games for the 2025-26 season.

If the recommendation had passed, it would have gone to a membership vote at the 2025 annual meeting. Instead, the recommendation was voted down by a 6-4 margin according to the WIAA’s official account — wiaawi — on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The shot clock has been a hotly-debated topic in high school basketball, but more and more states have begun to implement it. According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, 27 states used a shot clock in some capacity this past season.

Several recommendations were given the thumbs up by the Board of Control at the meeting. The board approved the creation of a state girls team tournament in wrestling that will begin in 2026-27 according to a WIAA release.

Until then, the board also approved a recommendation to recognize a girls team state champion beginning in 2024-25. The team champion will be determined by point values based on the individual state tournament results.

The girls individual tournament will also expand to 16 regionals beginning in the 2024-25 season. Four girls will advance from regionals to one of eight sectionals tournaments where the top two girls will then advance to state. Nine total wrestling recommendations were approved by the board.

While the shot clock recommendation failed, the board did pass other basketball proposals. Many recommendations passed had to do with the seeding criteria used for the basketball tournament series.

According to the WIAA’s release, effective next season, forfeited games will no longer be factored into a team’s win percentage. Results against teams from bordering states will now be factored into a teams win percentage as well as its opponents win percentage.

The results against teams from non-bordering states will only be taken into account for a team’s winning percentage.

Also approved by the board in a 9-1 vote was a recommendation that called for a one-game suspension of any spectator ejected from a contest. Along with the suspension, the ejected spectator will also have to complete an online NFHS sportsmanship class.

A proposal was also passed approving the move of all Clear Lake sports except football into the Dunn-St. Croix Conference. The move goes into effect in the fall of 2025.

A full release with all passed recommendations can be found on the WIAA’s website, wiaawi.org.