WIAA Athlete of the Week: Beth Okamoto

Apr. 18—COULEE CITY — Almira/Coulee-Hartline senior Beth Okamoto received Athlete of the Week honors from the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association on Thursday.

According to a release, Okamoto has maintained a batting average of .882, a slugging percentage of 1.136, has seven doubles and has stolen 28 bases through ACH's first 11 games of the season. The senior also leads the team with 28 runs scored this season and is second on the team with 19 hits.

As ACH's pitcher and shortstop, Okamoto has recorded 59 strikeouts, only surrendered four walks and has a fielding percentage of 1.000 according to the release.