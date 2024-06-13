WI State Baseball Tournament coverage

Appleton, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) –WIAA State Baseball Division 2 Semifinal

(4) La Crosse Logan – 1

(1) Mosinee – 8

Tomorrow (6/13/24) in the Fox Cities, the Eleva-Strum will look to win their first baseball state title when they face Solon Springs/Northwoods in the Division 4 title game. The Cardinals looking to make the most of their first trip to state and leave with the gold ball.

Yesterday, they needed two runs in the 6th inning to rally ahead of Pacelli and escape with the win, and the players and coaches hoping they can keep their momentum running into tomorrows contest. Senior Carter Gunderson, explains, “You know, guys are here for one thing. They want the gold one. I mean, they said it before, you know, we didn’t come down here for silver at all, you know? By the way, it was looking there for a little bit. We might not get anything, but no, they want the gold one. Obviously, everybody wants it. But you know, no one’s gonna give it up, right, so we gotta go take it.

“You know, the love I have for this game is, you know, it’s a huge amount. And you know the love I have for the guys is, you know, also a huge amount. And you know, I knew this is a huge deal for me and not only me, but for everyone on the team. But not only (that), it’s just that like… the whole community. I mean we’ve… Cardinal fans were packed today and, you know, we appreciate that so much and we feed off that.”

