WhyUConnmen's basketball junior Samson Johnson will have opportunity this year: 'He's looked great'

Jul. 24—Those haven't been the only examples of Hurley's recent recruiting prowess.

Throughout the final months of what ended up being the UConn men's basketball team's championship season, Hurley & Co. had to "recruit" some of their own players to remain with the team.

Perhaps the toughest task? Samson Johnson.

"We started re-recruiting Samson with six weeks to go before the season ended," Hurley recalled. "We had those conversations, 'Please, don't leave.' Obviously, other schools were trying to recruit other players off our roster, but they didn't successfully do it with Samson."

Johnson, of course, arrived in Storrs two summers ago with Hurley claiming the 6-foot-10 forward had "wall potential" (i.e., his banner could someday hang among other UConn NBA lottery picks on the team's practice facility wall). He didn't do much his freshman season, but during last year's preseason, Hurley proclaimed Johnson and Jordan Hawkins were his two most impressive players.

Hawkins went on to become an NBA lottery pick. Johnson, however, suffered a foot injury after UConn's season-opening game, missed the next 2 1/2 months, and was barely a factor when he returned.

According to Johnson, transferring out of the program wasn't on the top of his mind.

"I wasn't really thinking about that," he insisted. "I just had to wait, see what was in my best interests."

But Hurley could tell he had some "re-recruiting" to do.

"At a point early on, he had the body language of somebody that could be leaving," the coach recalled. "But, I think we stayed at it, we just made it a priority to communicate to him that we believed in him and thought he'd be making a mistake. And the frontcourt is going to open up. There are going to be minutes with Adama (Sanogo's) departure."

Also, Richie Springs has transferred to Quinnipiac. And while UConn has brought in Youssouf Singare among its prized recruiting class, the 7-footer is raw and unlikely to see much playing time this season.

And so, backing up Alex Karaban at the four and Donovan Clingan at the five could lead to plenty of minutes for Johnson, who said his foot is 100-percent healthy.

"We asked him to kind of believe in the program and give us another year," Hurley recalled. "because we think we can just put you in a better position to have a great, great junior year. He's looked great."

A lengthy, athletic rim-protector who can step back and hit a 3, the soft-spoken Johnson beams up when asked if he's anxious to show UConn fans what he can do after not seeing the floor much his first two seasons.

"Facts, fact, facts," he said. "Yes, I can't wait. I believe in myself, the coaches believe in me. I just have to put the work in.

"I'm just coming in to have a great year."