Whyte scores 23 points, leads Boston U in 91-63 win
BOSTON (AP) -- Walter Whyte hit four 3-pointers and scored 23 points and Boston University overcame a slow start to beat Division III-member Polytechnic University 91-63 on Saturday.
Sukhmail Mathon scored 12 points and had nine boards, Max Mahoney added 12 points and Andrew Petcash scored 11 for the Terriers (1-1).
After trailing early, Mathon's layup put the Terriers up for good, 15-13, and they led 51-25 at halftime.
Josh Gregory scored 17 points and Jesse O'Dell and Tyshaun Copper added 11 apiece for the Wildcats.
The Terriers next face Vermont on the road on Wednesday.
