Why Zion Williamson's NBA draft odds are good news for Warriors, Kings

Zion Williamson's historic freshman season at Duke is over, which almost guarantees his college career has come to an end.

The next time we'll see the do-it-all big man that looks like a 6-foot-7 Hulk in a basketball jersey likely will be in an NBA Summer League game or the preseason. So, who's in the "Tank for Zion" lead with the regular season winding down?

Right now, the Warriors and Kings have to be happy with the odds. No, not because they'll have a shot at picking Williamson, but because of who has the best chance to take him with the top pick.

The Suns are currently the only Western Conference team in the NBA Draft Lottery to have top-five odds for the top pick, courtesy of Tankathon.com. Going into Monday's slate of games, the Knicks, Suns and Cavs all have a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick.

Rounding out the top five is the Bulls (12.5 percent) and Hawks (10.5 percent). The next three teams, however, are all from the West -- Mavs (9.0 percent), Grizzlies (7.5 percent) and Pelicans (5.3 percent).

In what looks to be his only season as a Blue Devil, Williamson was nearly an unstoppable force. Over 33 games, he averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game while shooting 68 percent from the field.

College basketball won't be the same without nightly highlights of Zion soaring through the air. Now, the Kings and Warriors can only hope the ping pong balls bounce in their favor, and bring Williamson to the East.