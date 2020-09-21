Why Ziggy Ansah's Week 3 roster addition should excite 49ers fans

Why 49ers fans should be excited about new addition Ansah originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Major injuries to both Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas forced the 49ers to pick up a pass rusher on Monday, as the team agreed to terms with Ezekiel “Ziggy” Ansah on a one-year contract. The former top-five pick in the 2013 NFL Draft joins the 49ers after playing 11 games for the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, picking up 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

So why should 49ers fans be excited about the addition of Ansah to the defensive line?

Well for one, he possesses incredible speed, as you can see in this remarkable chase down of Adrian Peterson.

Ziggy Ansah chases Adrian Peterson 80 yards down field to make the TD saving tackle.



Absolutely insane by #49ers newest edge defender. #FTTB | #49wz pic.twitter.com/BnF65mCqhW — TheSFNiners (@TheSFNiners) September 21, 2020

The 49ers have had conversations with Ansah prior to Monday’s signing, but the injuries along the D-line made bringing him in a priority for Week 3.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport joined KNBR on Monday morning, and said Ansah is much closer to game shape now than he was last season in Seattle.

"Played for the Seahawks last year; didn't play well," Rapoport said (h/t 49ersWebZone). "But also couldn't train because he was coming off a torn labrum. So, when they got him, he was like 260 pounds. He's up to 280 now. So, he's in a much better situation now with the 49ers than he was with the Seahawks last year."

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the signing of Ansah on Monday, saying he’s excited to get the 31-year-old on the roster.

"I played against Ziggy a ton," Shanahan said. "He's a hell of a player who can rush the passer and play the run well. Hopefully, we get him in here soon and get him caught up. We were going to try to do it anyways, but the urgency of that has definitely gone up with some of the injuries that we've had in the last 24 hours."

If Ansah can recapture some of that athleticism that made him such a highly-touted prospect coming out of BYU, he could lessen the potential blow if Bosa and Thomas end up being ruled out for the remainder of the season.