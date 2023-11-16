Why Zeeland West football season has been simply stunning

ZEELAND - The Zeeland West football team continues to stun every team in its path.

The Dux hit a new gear in the playoffs and now head to the Division 3 state semifinals.

The state semifinals?!

There are so many reasons this is stunning.

First of all, the Dux (9-3) only had one returning starter on the line and in the Wing-T offense, the line is paramount.

Secondly, all-state running back Parker Holman was injured during Week 5 and hasn't played since. Meanwhile, Isaac VanderZwaag, another running back, has also been out the past few weeks.

Lastly, the Dux struggled immensely on the offensive side of the ball in the final three weeks of the regular season. After starting the year 6-0, they finished 6-3 with losses to Muskegon (22-16), Mona Shores (14-6) and Reeths-Puffer (14-12).

Now, all of those games were close, but the Zeeland West offense was averaging a stunning 49 points per game through the first six game, then all of a sudden, were limited to two touchdowns or fewer in the final three games.

Part of that is the injuries, and of course, all three of those teams are playoff teams.

But it was still stunning.

Then the playoffs started and it is back to the usual as far as the offensive output.

The Dux scored 52 against Zeeland East in the playoff opener, then 46 in the district finals against Coopersville and 42 in the regional finals against Parma Western.

Now, Zeeland West faces Forest Hills Central at 1 p.m. Saturday at West Ottawa, with a spot in the state finals at Ford Field on the line.

Zeeland West's Rolando Robelin fakes the handoff Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Zeeland.

The Rangers are 11-1 with the only loss a 15-14 defeat against Byron Center. The defense has earned three shutout and kept eight opponents in single digits.

In fact, the FHC defense has only allowed two teams to reach 20 points all season, and that was in the playoffs (a 35-20 win over Lowell and a 45-21 win over Mount Pleasant).

This showdown should be spectacular with one of the highest-scoring offenses facing one of the toughest defenses.

Of course, the Rangers have been pretty good on offense also, and Zeeland West has also been pretty stellar on defense, only allowing 20 points three times.

With all of the adversity the Dux have faced, they are somehow one win from the state finals in a season that has simply been stunning.

