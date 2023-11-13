Why Zach Arnett deserves credit at Mississippi State football after Mike Leach's death

STARKVILLE — It was apparent when former Mississippi State football coach Zach Arnett configured his staff in the offseason that his tenure would go one of two ways.

His moves away from the Air Raid offense, along with changes on the defensive side, either were going to prove worthwhile and propel his young career, or MSU was going to struggle and he was going to be questioned for going away from a foundation that Mike Leach built before his death in December.

But Arnett made it clear he was going to do things his way — which was perhaps the best testament to Leach’s influence on him. Although a 4-6 record this season proved enough for athletic director Zac Selmon to fire Arnett on Monday, it shouldn’t be the only thing that defines Arnett’s legacy in Starkville.

“From the moment I stepped on campus, I can say Coach Arnett has been nothing but a true professional,” Selmon, who was hired in January, said Monday. “He’s a great leader. He’s a great man of integrity . . . Coach Arnett has got a huge, bright future ahead of him. Wish him nothing but the best.”

Arnett served as Leach’s defensive coordinator from 2020 to 2022. He left Syracuse less than two weeks after being announced as its defensive coordinator to go to Starkville and work under “The Pirate.”

Leach gave him free rein on defense, allowing the implementation of the 3-3-5. Much of Leach’s tenure at Washington State was defined by a high-powered offense that oftentimes was let down by its defense, but that wasn’t the case at MSU.

Frankly, it’s hard to imagine Mississippi State winning a combined 16 games in 2021 and 2022 without Arnett’s work. The Bulldogs finished fifth in total defense among SEC teams in each of Leach’s final two seasons. Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes was a 2023 first-round draft pick, a year after fellow corner Martin Emerson went in the third round.

Offensive players, including quarterback Will Rogers, often credited Arnett’s defense for their success — noting how much it prepared MSU in practice for various looks in games.

But perhaps most importantly, he provided stability in an unprecedented time. Leach died unexpectedly less than a month after leading Mississippi State to an Egg Bowl win in Oxford. Within 10 days, Arnett was promoted and the early signing period opened.

He secured a top 30 class. Less than two weeks later, he led the Bulldogs to a 19-10 win against Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl to cap the program's first nine-win season since 2017. For newly named interim coach Greg Knox — who joined Arnett's staff in January after previously coaching at MSU under Dan Mullen (2009 to 2017) — that work deserves credit.

“I talked to (Arnett) this morning," Knox said. "We had a brief conversation, and I told him I appreciate the things he did on trying to instill the toughness in this program back into it.

"I was here for nine years. To come back and be a part of the program again, I saw where he really, really dedicated himself to the toughness of this program. It’s how this program was built — on toughness. He really, really worked at it daily of getting the kids to practice hard, work hard, play hard. This is a tough-nosed program.”

