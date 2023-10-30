Why Zach Arnett believes Auburn loss won't linger for Mississippi State football vs Kentucky

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football had to make a decision last month on how it would respond to a bad loss against LSU. The Bulldogs find themselves in another tough spot, needing to find an answer to last week's loss at Auburn.

Will the defeat linger or will the Bulldogs flush it and shift their focus toward the upcoming matchup? Coach Sam Arnett appears confident in the latter as MSU (4-4, 1-4 SEC) returns to Davis Wade Stadium for a matchup with Kentucky (5-3, 2-3) on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

“They were able to deal with the adversity of three losses and come back and string together two wins,” Arnett said Monday. “I guess coming off one loss is not going to be so traumatic to their psyches. These are big boys. They don’t need to be coddled. They know what it means to put in a week of work and go out and play. If you lose, you lose. And guess what? You’ve got to move on to the next one.”

MSU dropped the two games (at South Carolina, vs. Alabama) following the LSU defeat. However, Mississippi State beat Western Michigan and Arkansas after the three consecutive losses − though neither win came in inspiring fashion. The Broncos’ offense, behind a third string quarterback, diced up the Bulldogs’ defense in the second half. The Razorbacks, who fired offensive coordinator Dan Enos following the loss, have separated themselves as the worst team in the division – and perhaps the conference outside of Vanderbilt.

Any hope of the defense finding its stride against Arkansas was wasted against Auburn, with the Tigers now averaging 160.9 passing yards per game (last in the SEC) after throwing for 230 yards against the Bulldogs.

With an injury sidelining quarterback Will Rogers and struggles from backup Mike Wright, Mississippi State was expected to have a defense to rely on. After all, Arnett was promoted into his role from defensive coordinator and MSU is a program with defense at its core.

Instead, there are four games left in the regular season and Arnett is fielding questions about shortcomings and finding an identity.

“I believe we compete and play hard for the most part," Arnett said. "I think we can play harder. I don’t shy away from that. Your job as a coach obviously is to teach them the proper fundamentals and techniques, (implement) the right scheme − X's and O's − and it’s also to push the right buttons so that you show up a football team that is emotionally ready to play and compete. That’s your responsibility.”

While pressure builds on the first-year coach, he’s aware of the blame placed on him. For Arnett, as has been the case throughout the season, finding wins is his go-to cure.

“I’m responsible for everything,” Arnett added. “There’s no greater critic of myself or our program than myself. We’ve got four more games in front of us. If we show up every game ready to compete and play with maximum effort, and we make sure we have a good game plan ready for them, then we’ll give ourselves a chance to win every single one of those games.”

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

