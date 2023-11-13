Why Zac Selmon fired Mississippi State football's Zach Arnett before season ended

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State first-year athletics director Zac Selmon made his first big move Monday in dismissing football coach Zach Arnett. However, the decision wasn't noteworthy only because a first-year coach of a team fresh off a 41-point loss at Texas A&M was fired.

Selmon made the decision to fire Arnett during the season, with home games against Southern Miss and Ole Miss left on the schedule.

"We thought at this point of the season, we needed just a jolt of energy − a jolt of juice," Selmon said Monday. "It's also comfort in knowing you have somebody like coach (Greg) Knox that has the experience before."

Knox was promoted from senior offensive analyst to interim head coach after Arnett's firing. Knox was added to Arnett's staff in January for his second stint at MSU. He previously served as an assistant to Dan Mullen (2009-2017). After Mullen's departure for Florida, Knox earned the interim title and led MSU to a TaxSlayer Bowl win.

He also served as Florida's interim coach for two games after Mullen was fired in 2021.

"You're talking about somebody that's a connector, somebody that builds people up, somebody that's got over three decades of experience coaching the game of football," Selmon said. "Thought this was best. Also, we've got a lot of recruiting. We've got a lot of things we've got to do. I know coach Knox will really help us get that done."

HOT BOARD: Mississippi State football coaching candidates: From Dan Mullen to Jeff Lebby

Mississippi State (4-6, 1-6 SEC) needs to win its remaining games to secure bowl eligibility for the 14th straight year. With in-state foes looming on the schedule, Knox thinks providing the jolt that Selmon is looking for shouldn't be an issue.

"We're going to try to win the state title," Knox said.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Why Mississippi State football's Zach Arnett was fired during season