Why the New York Giants could be eyeing Justin Herbert at No. 4

Justin Herbert is a top-10 NFL draft talent. The question isn't when his name will be called but by whom?

According to Justin Herbert on the latest Peter King Podcast, he's been in contact with about seven to eight teams heading into the NFL Draft. We've seen his name in the mock drafts going to Miami at No. 5, Los Angeles (Chargers) at No. 6, a rumor of Cincinnati eyeing Herbert, another team trading up (with Detroit) to grab him at No. 3, and falling as low as No. 23 to New England.

But what about the New York Giants at No. 4?

A draft tidbit to file away for Thursday: The #Giants have spent a lot of time researching #Oregon QB Justin Herbert, a process that's included FaceTime conversations with coach Joe Judge, per me and @MikeGarafolo. NYG has been exhaustive in its draft prep at No. 4. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2020

Hold up.

Didn't the Giants draft the heir to Eli Manning's throne in the 2019 NFL Draft by selecting quarterback Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall pick? It was definitely controversial with Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins still on the board.

But the Giants stuck with Jones and took over as the official starter two games into his rookie campaign, sending the 16-year veteran Eli Manning to the bench. New York finished third (4-12) in the NFC East in 2019. Jones threw for 3,027 passing yards, hitting 61.9 percent of his targets an 24 touchdowns.

So why would the Giants be tempted with another quarterback in this 2020 NFL Draft?

Most likely, New York is "getting a free scouting report" and not actually looking to draft Herbert at No. 4. They could just be using his name to get more out of the draft through trades. The Giants have Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, so they're likely taking an offensive tackle, according to the latest projections, to protect young Jones and open up bigger holes for Barkley.

New York was rumored to be looking Herbert's way in the 2019 NFL Draft, but Herbert ultimately decided to forgo the draft and return to Oregon for his senior season.

It would have been fun to watch Herbert and Barkley in the same backfield, but a Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl was nice too.

