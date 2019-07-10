Why, yes, Carli Lloyd did drop a ‘Fly Eagles Fly’ at USWNT parade
We were all united rooting for the U.S. women's soccer team over the past month, but Jersey girl Carli Lloyd didn't hide her allegiances this morning.
While in New York City for the World Cup victory ticker tape parade, Lloyd let a crowd - likely filled with Giants and Jets fans - know about her favorite football team.
Delran, NJ's @CarliLloyd lets Giants and Jets fans in NYC know she is an @Eagles fan 👍🏼 #USWNTParade pic.twitter.com/XvbIXX6Dli
— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 10, 2019
There seemed to be a slight grumble in the crowd Lloyd mentioned she was an Eagles fan but that didn't deter her from letting a "Fly Eagle Fly" loose on the mass of people in front of her.
Lloyd, 36, is a Delran, N.J. native and has been an Eagles fan for a long time. She was even one of the celebrities - along with Julie Ertz, wife of TE Zach Ertz - to help the Birds announce their schedule earlier this offseason.
Announcing the schedule proved tougher than we thought, so we enlisted the help of some of our friends.#FlyEaglesFly | #EaglesEverywhere pic.twitter.com/fQvlX0PdEd
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 18, 2019
