Why, yes, Carli Lloyd did drop a Fly Eagles Fly at USWNT parade originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

We were all united rooting for the U.S. women's soccer team over the past month, but Jersey girl Carli Lloyd didn't hide her allegiances this morning.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While in New York City for the World Cup victory ticker tape parade, Lloyd let a crowd - likely filled with Giants and Jets fans - know about her favorite football team.

There seemed to be a slight grumble in the crowd Lloyd mentioned she was an Eagles fan but that didn't deter her from letting a "Fly Eagle Fly" loose on the mass of people in front of her.

Lloyd, 36, is a Delran, N.J. native and has been an Eagles fan for a long time. She was even one of the celebrities - along with Julie Ertz, wife of TE Zach Ertz - to help the Birds announce their schedule earlier this offseason.

Story continues

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles