Why Yankees are comfortable signing a star shortstop and keeping their shortstop prospects

Javier Baez/Corey Seager/Trevor Story/Carlos Correa/Marcus Semien Treated Art

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- All those rumors linking the Yankees to top free agent shortstops are real, as the team truly is considering a major acquisition at that position, according to multiple league sources in touch with the team.

Corey Seager and Carlos Correa are at the top of the early list, with Marcus Semien and Javier Baez also possible. Andrelton Simmons, who the Yanks tried to acquire before the trade deadline this year, is still in the mix as a shorter-term option.

At the same time, the Yankees are genuinely excited about a pair of shortstop prospects in their system, Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza.

Aren’t those two things in conflict?

Actually, no, according to sources.

Here’s how it could work: Any of those veteran free agents could begin as shortstops and move off the position in a few years. Semien and Baez already played second base last season for the Blue Jays and Mets, respectively. Seager and Correa could be candidates down the line to play third.

If Volpe and/or Peraza fulfill expectations, they will one day become either trade chips for the Yankees or the reason to move Seager/Correa/Semien or Baez off of short.

It’s that simple. The presence of two shortstop prospects will not prevent the Yanks from signing one of those free agents, period.

Nor does it sound as if Correa’s history as a member of a Houston Astros team that bested the Yankees in the playoffs while participating in illegal sign stealing in 2017 and 2019 will disqualify him.

The Yankees’ organizational anger about the Astros is real, and will be part of the discussion regarding Correa, if the sides get serious about one another. But the team is clearly already strongly considering him, despite that history.