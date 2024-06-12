Why Xavier Johnson, Memphis football's first 2025 commit, flipped from SMU to Tigers

Less than a week ago, Xavier Johnson wasn't sure Memphis was the right place for him to go to college.

"When I got there, the first night, I was ready to go home, I'm not going to lie," the three-star wide receiver from North Richland Hills, Texas, told The Commercial Appeal.

Then he saw the campus during his official visit. The 6-foot, 165-pound Johnson got to meet more of the coaching staff and current players on the team. He learned about the academic programs at the university, about the "Tiger Scholar" jersey patch that players with a GPA at 3.0 or higher get to wear.

"Amazing place, amazing coaching staff," Johnson said. "And with the players, they were really trying to know me as a person, what's going on with me, instead of on the field."

Memphis football commit Xavier Johnson.

On Wednesday, Johnson committed to Memphis. He's the first known commitment for the 2025 recruiting class. He's ranked as the No. 69 receiver in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.

His commitment came just days after he decommitted from SMU. He said he took the visit to Memphis because he'd stayed in contact with Tigers wide receivers coach Larry Smith throughout his recruitment process. But he hadn't been considering Memphis as highly as other programs in Texas because of one very important thing: He'd never been that far from home.

"I'm a mama's boy," Johnson said. "I didn't want to leave my mama."

But Johnson felt "home away from home" in Memphis, and that got him on board. He was surprised he liked it so much.

"It might be hard, but she's seen what this school could bring for me," Johnson said.

When it came down to it, Johnson said, he was only strongly considering SMU and Memphis.

Heading into his senior season, Johnson said he wants to work on his acceleration and put on more weight.

Johnson will obviously be joined by plenty more recruits in Memphis' 2025 class. He met lots of prospective recruits during his visit, including four-star quarterback Antwann Hill Jr.

"This class is going to be crazy at Memphis," Johnson said.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Why Xavier Johnson, Memphis football's first 2025 commit, chose Tigers