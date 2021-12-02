Why WWE superstar Brock Lesnar was on sidelines at Lipscomb vs. CPA DII-AA championship game

WWE superstar and UFC legend Brock Lesnar was in attendance at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga to watch Lipscomb Academy clinch the DII-AA state title over CPA on Thursday afternoon.

Lesnar trains with Lipscomb Academy football strength coach Luke Richesson.

"We've been close friends since I started training him when he went to make that run with the Vikings," Richesson said.

Lesnar, the only person to have won a heavyweight championship in WWE, UFC and the NCAA, had a stint with the Minnesota Vikings in 2004 but was cut from the team before the season started.

Richesson said he trains Lesnar in person about six times a year and he sends him workouts throughout the year.

Richesson's son Luther was a three-year starter for Lipscomb Academy and was 17-of-19 passing for 147 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Luke Richesson said his son has known Lesnar his entire life.

"Luther's first birthday was with Brock," he said. "We were on a boat on a lake with him. He's been a pseudo-uncle this whole time."

Luke Richesson said Lesnar traveled down from Saskatchewan, Canada to attend the game. He had a sideline pass to permit him to be on the sidelines.

Brock Lesnar, WWE superstar and UFC legend during the Division II-AA Championship between CPA and Lipscomb Academy on Thursday, Dec 2, 2021 in Chattanooga, Tenn.

"Every week he follows us," Luke Richesson said. "He's calling and watching from back home."

But this marks the first game Lesnar has seen in person.

Ummmm so the Mayor of Suplex City, WWE superstar and UFC legend Brock Lesnar is apparently a fan of Lipscomb Academy football.



Definitely not someone I expected to see on the sideline today but that’s really neat. pic.twitter.com/7M7g2BunW9 — Joe Spears (@joe_spears7) December 2, 2021

Lesnar is set to make his return to SmackDown on Friday at 7 p.m. on FOX.

