Why WVU Center Zach Frazier is favorite to be picked by Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers ‘absolutely love’ Zach Frazier, a source told The Athletic. In a new piece done by Mike DeFabo, he talked to Frazier and sources about Frazier’s development and where the Steelers are on him, and it seems that they are extremely high on his prospects.

“The Athletic’s draft analyst Dane Brugler has already mocked Frazier to the Steelers, doing so in the second round in his latest projection. And in Mobile, one league source said the Steelers “absolutely love” the center,” DeFabo wrote.

The Steelers will likely look to target a center, and Frazier feels like someone they would want to land. Obviously, they could look at Jackson Powers-Johnson, Graham Barton, or Sedrick Van Pran, but Frazier has the proximity to Pittsburgh and the perfect schematic fit to get him.

