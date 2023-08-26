Why Wright doubts 49ers' Super Bowl chances this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

With the NFC seemingly as wide open as it has been in years, the 49ers appear to be in a great position to make another deep playoff run in 2023.

Despite San Francisco appearing in back-to-back NFC Championship Games, FS1’s Nick Wright stated on First Things First that he has doubts about the 49ers this season.



Wright boldly proclaimed that his cause for concern stemmed from “all of the sports gods being against the San Francisco 49ers.”

“I don’t believe that Brock Purdy, who was physically limited before he got elbow surgery, is going to make it through the season as a topflight quarterback,” Wright said. “I don’t believe we have any reason to believe that anyone can play in the [Kyle] Shanahan system and make it through a full season, much less a guy coming off that. And I know if Sam Darnold has to play, you’re cooked no matter what. So for any and all of those reasons, I am out on the Niners, I think the Eagles will regress, I really like the Cowboys chances in the NFC.”

"I believe in the Cowboys this year. We are underrating what they did last year. They didn't get worse ... I'm out on the 49ers, I think the Eagles will regress. I really like the Cowboys chances in the NFC."



— @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/tRVDweIeIU — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 25, 2023

It seems like quite a stretch to count out a 49ers team that has won multiple playoff games in three of the last four seasons based purely on speculation.

While Purdy’s sample size since returning from his offseason surgery has been limited, there is no objective evidence at this time to suggest any major regression will occur on his part.

