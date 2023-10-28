Here’s why WR Jalen Tolbert needs more opportunities in Cowboys offense

Jalen Tolbert only has seven receptions for 71 yards this season, yet many believe he’s earned a bigger role. Coming off an enormously disappointing rookie campaign where Tolbert only collected two balls for 12 yards, his buzz in 2023 may seem odd to some.

The former third-round pick hasn’t offered any jaw dropping plays nor does he come with elite pedigree. Tolbert hailed from South Alabama where his national attention was limited and his jump to the pros was enormous, somewhat explaining his struggles as a rookie last year.

But over the offseason Tolbert dedicated himself to the craft and earned frequent offseason praise for his progression. He flashed in training camp and in preseason games, leading many to believe he’d be a decent piece to the offense in 2023. Yet, he’s logged just 150 offensive snaps.

150 actually sounds like a lot considering how infrequently he’s been targeted. The WRs getting the most looks in Dallas have been CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks.

Calls to get Cooks the ball more often have been almost deafening. If Tolbert needs more as well, where are all these magical opportunities supposed to come from?

Michael Gallup

Gallup, the Cowboys 27-year-old WR out of Colorado State, is playing his sixth season in Dallas. Still trying to regain his preinjury form of 2021, Gallup has found himself in the crosshairs of Cowboys Nation.

Michael Gallup has the 12th most targets in contested situations. He ain't winning, catching just 2-of-12 contested throws. That's the lowest completion % in the NFL among those with at least 1 contested catch. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/8pcNbrBKPZ — Mauricio Rodríguez (@MauNFL) October 26, 2023

Gallup ranks near the bottom of the NFL in separation and catch percentage in contested situations. He’s also one of Prescott’s most frequently targeted players.

His 69.2 catch percentage on catchable balls is the lowest of his career and per SIS, his total points earned sits in negative territory at -2, which is also a career low.

Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks have the unfortunate distinction of being in the bottom-15 in ESPN’s fancy new performance based WR rankings (from NextGenStats). pic.twitter.com/GbjnMeSqcs — Reid D Hanson (@ReidDHanson) October 27, 2023

Gallup is the second-most targeted WR and leads the Cowboys in contested targets despite his extremely poor success rate.

Tolbert, on the other hand, leads the Cowboys in catch percentage as well as contested catch percentage.

More passes

Besides taking a portion of Gallup’s targets, extra opportunities could be added to the offense as a whole. Prescott’s efficiency numbers are top-notch this season, but his passing totals are in the cellar.

Mike McCarthy’s conservative approach has vastly reduced passing totals and Prescott is behind the likes of Josh Dobbs, Mac Jones and Russell Wilson in passing yards.

The Cowboys are in the bottom half of the NFL in passing over expected and could stand to air it out much more than they have. Considering how inefficiently they’ve been running the ball, more passes are exactly what this offense needs to rebound.

The last time the Cowboys had a promising WR4 like Tolbert, they gave him 61 targets for 602 yards (Cedrick Wilson 2021). They could follow a similar blueprint for Tolbert.

Conclusion

Wear and tear will inevitably take their toll on the Cowboys top-three WRs and opportunities will probably open up for Tolbert organically. Such was the case with the aforementioned Wilson mentioned above.

But more passes overall and less targets to Gallup are also adjustments which need to be made. The Cowboys don’t have to bench Gallup or flip into a pass-happy reboot of the Cowboys of old, but they do need shake up the staleness befalling their offense at the moment.

There are enough snaps to go around, and no one has to steal any of Lamb’s snaps to get Tolbert more involved. The Cowboys are struggling on offense at the moment and could use a shake up and injection of talent to see if they can break from their funk.

Tolbert may be just what they need.

