Why has WR Elijah Moore has made such a huge impression at Jets Training Camp? | Jets Nation: Inside Camp
Steve Gelbs asks Bart Scott, Leger Douzable and Ralph Vacchiano about rookie Jets receiver Elijah Moore, who has created a major buzz throughout training camp. Bart uses an Emmanuel Sanders comp while Ralph has seen him develop a growing chemistry with Zach Wilson and Leger feels the 'sky is the limit for this guy' due to his dynamic versatility.