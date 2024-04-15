Why WR CeeDee Lamb is not participating in Dallas Cowboys offseason program, as expected

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb was not present for the start of the team’s voluntary offseason program on Monday, as expected.

Lamb is hoping to parlay a record-breaking season in 2023 into a long-term contract extension.

He is set to make a $17.99 million in 2024 on the fifth-year team option of his rookie deal.

Lamb was named first-team All-Pro in 2023 when he led the league with 135 receptions for 1,749 yards, both single season records.

He has no intention on playing on the fifth-year option.

His boycott of the offseason program is part of his negotiating strategy.

Per a source with knowledge of the negotiations, “Why would he (participate)?”.

The offseason program is voluntary.

And the first two weeks consists of strength and conditioning and meetings.

The Cowboys will have six OTA practices in May followed by a mandatory mini camp June 4-6.

If Lamb doesn’t doesn’t show up for the mini camp, he is subject to over $100,000 in fines.

Of course, he could show up and not work out in what could be termed “a hold in.”