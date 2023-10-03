Why we wouldn't rank Georgia football No. 1 in poll, and who we'd anoint instead

Georgia is No. 1, but the Bulldogs aren’t dominating as if they’re the nation’s best team. Auburn’s offense is one-dimensional, but Georgia struggled to get past the Tigers.

Even so, Top 25 poll voters usually are hesitant to remove a team off the No. 1 spot in the rankings, unless it loses. That’s especially true for a two-time defending national champion.

But, should Georgia be ranked No. 1 entering its clash with No. 20 Kentucky?

On this edition of “SEC Football Unfiltered,” a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams share how they’d fill out the top of their ballot this week, if they were voting in the AP Top 25.

Neither host ranks Georgia No. 1, but they disagree on just how far down the Bulldogs should be slotted.

Here's how each host would handle the top of their ballot, until arriving at Georgia:

John Adams' top five teams

1. Texas: I like rewarding teams that have good wins. And Texas' win at Alabama stands out among the résumés in consideration for the No. 1 spot.

2. Ohio State: Continuing with my theme of rewarding teams with something on the résumé, the Buckeyes won at Notre Dame. Even if they needed a hand from the Irish's 10-man defense, that's a quality road win.

3. Michigan: OK, now I'm navigating away from the résumé and embracing the eye test. The Wolverines have aced it.

4. Florida State: The Seminoles' win over LSU lost some luster after the Tigers lost to Ole Miss, but FSU also beat Clemson on the road.

5. Georgia: No marquee victories yet, and concerns bubble along the lines of scrimmage. Kentucky could offer a better test than I would have thought this summer.

Blake Toppmeyer's top five teams

1. Texas: The Longhorns are playing like a complete team, and their victory at Alabama ranks as the best win of the season.

2. Michigan: The Wolverines haven't played anybody, but at least they've looked good doing it. Average margin of victory: 34.4 to 6.

3. Georgia: For all the focus on Georgia's quarterback transition that's contributed to a less explosive offense, here's what concerns me more: The Bulldogs rank 11th in the SEC in tackles for loss and 13th in sacks. Where's Kirby Smart's ferocious defense?

No. 4 Florida State; No. 5 Ohio State

Later in the episode

– Is Texas A&M’s home game against Alabama the biggest game of Jimbo Fisher’s tenure?

– An examination of LSU's spiral from preseason darling to September pushover.

Week 6 picks!

Picks against the spread:

LSU (-6.5) at Missouri

Toppmeyer: Missouri; Adams: LSU

Alabama (-2.5) at Texas A&M

Toppmeyer: Texas A&M; Adams: Texas A&M

Kentucky at Georgia (-14.5)

Toppmeyer: Kentucky; Adams: Kentucky

Arkansas at Ole Miss (-11.5)

Toppmeyer: Arkansas; Adams: Arkansas

Texas (-6) at Oklahoma

Toppmeyer: Texas; Adams: Oklahoma

Lock of the week

Toppmeyer: Maryland at Ohio State (-19.5); Adams: Colorado State (-1.5) at Utah State

