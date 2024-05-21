Why Women Are Bombarding The Kansas City Chiefs On Its 2024 Schedule Post

MEGA

After the Kansas City Chiefs shared their 2024 NFL schedule, women flooded the comments section with digs at the team and its kicker, Harrison Butker.

As The Blast reported, Harrison Butker delivered a controversial commencement speech earlier this month. In it, he seemingly told the women that their “vocation” is to be mothers. While the NFL has since commented on the situation, the Kansas City Chiefs remain mum on the topic.

The team did, however, share its upcoming schedule for the 2024 season, but women are not letting Harrison Butker's speech go.

Kansas City Chiefs Release NFL Schedule

After the NFL organization announced the full 2024 schedule, the Kansas City Chiefs shared their individual lineup for this upcoming season. However, followers couldn't care less and are continuing to take aim at the team’s kicker.

“I won’t be able to attend any games for another 17 years, as I will be completing my true vocation of rearing my children until then,” one fan commented.

“I don't have a husband, so I guess I can't buy tickets since my life hasn't started,” another said.

“I hate that I won't be able to watch any of the games this year. I've just been informed my only purpose is to be a homemaker and that doesn't include watching football,” a third expressed.

Harrison Butker Indicates Women’s ‘Vocation’ Is To Be A Mom

These recent comments obviously refer to Chief’s kicker Harrison Butker’s commencement speech, specifically the section when he spoke "directly to [the ladies] briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you."

"How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world.”

“But I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world," he said before speaking about his wife, Isabelle, who would reportedly “be the first to say her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

‘This Year’s Road Map’

The Chiefs captioned the Instagram post “This year's road map,” which was also the target of many comments.

“A map?!? How can I possibly read a map with one Master's degree and zero husbands?!?!?!” one user wrote.

Another wrote, “I’m confused. The only road map I’m aware of is the one to my kitchen every morning. Are there *other* road maps? Please advise! (That is, advise my husband. He approved and posted this comment on my behalf.)

Women Continue To Attack The Kansas City Chiefs And Harrison Butker

While the NFL has released a statement about the controversial speech, the Chiefs have remained silent, and fans are not happy about it. “Why are you pretending that what he said is somehow separate? Why can’t you at least acknowledge that this occurred?” one user asked.

Others pointed out how Taylor Swift, who is dating Butker’s teammate Travis Kelce, helped bring a larger female fan base to the sport, just for Butker to tear them down.

Taylor Swift Brings In A Larger Fan Base

“All the work Taylor did to bring you into women’s world and your silence on the kicker is deafening, guys,” one user commented.

“More women watched the NFL last year, specifically the Chiefs, than ever before. The influx of money from those women (tickets, advertising, merch, etc.) was so high, salary caps for the players were raised,” another commented.

“Women were celebrated in Super Bowl commercials. But yes, let’s let a kicker for the very team that had the biggest hand in ALL OF THAT, due to ‘his teammate’s girlfriend’, preach to women about how they need to stay in the kitchen and pop out babies for their husbands.”

The user added, “And as an organization, let’s just say NOTHING, in hopes those women will stick around and cheer for us anyway. The silence is screaming that the organization just doesn’t care.”

Fans Want Harrison Butker To Be Held Accountable

Another user expressed, “We know the road map. This is the third post you’ve made about it. Now hold the man accountable for using his platform to tell women their place is in the kitchen. We don’t have to fire him. Just hold. Him. Accountable.”

The Kansas City Chiefs nor Harrison Butker have commented on the controversy. The NFL said Butker's “views are not those of the NFL as an organization.”