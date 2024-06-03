Why an all-woman team from Polk County decided to tackle a 3,000-mile bike race for charity

Sarah Powers is a cycling enthusiast, and she was looking for an event she could use to raise money for her local charitable group. About a year ago, on a Sunday ride with Kristin Swinburne and Jackie Harrison, she had an idea.

How about racing across the United States?

Today, Powers is part of an all-Polk County, four-woman team – along with Swinburne, Harrison and Kristin Coker – who will compete in the 2024 Race Across America. Beginning June 15, the event spans more than 3,000 miles from Oceanside, California, to Atlantic City, N.J. They’ll compete in the all-female, four-person relay in support of Top Buttons, a county nonprofit aimed at helping girls and young women.

“I really like cycling, we do a local cycling event each year,” said Powers, a Lakeland resident. “So I started that to raise money for Top Buttons and there's a lot of runs in Central Florida and there are just a couple cycling events to raise money. So I thought, hey, maybe this is a unique idea.

"The thing I love most about cycling is the endurance riding, and there aren't as many females in cycling as men. It's typically a male-dominated sport. But right here in Polk County, there are these four, well, three exceptional female cyclists who also love endurance riding.”

To donate: Here's how you can support the Top Buttons cycling team

To track progress: Here's how you can follow the progress of the Top Buttons team across the country

From left, Kristin Swinburne, Kristin Coker, Jackie Harrison and Sarah Powers will compete in cycling's Race Across America in June to raise money for Powers' Top Buttons charitable organization that helps girls and young women.

Powers described herself as extreme. She grew up in competitive water sports, and the challenge of cycling across the country appealed to her.

“Not everybody can do it, and let's do that for a cause, something bigger than ourselves,” she said. “And so that's kind of where RAAM came about. I found out about this 'world's toughest bicycle race,' but I didn't want do it by myself. There are people that do it solo, and they raise money for charity as well. But we could do it as a team of four, and the fact that we had four of us right here from Polk County who were that crazy because we're willing to do it is pretty special. It’s merging two things I’m passionate about, most of all my heart to serve the community and to build up young women through programs of Top Buttons. And then I love cycling too.”

Swinburne remembered that she and Harrison immediately embraced Powers’ idea.

“RAAM is one of those races that is just so obscene, its complexity and what needs to happen for it," Swinburne said. "It's definitely a very small percentage who go after RAAM. Honestly there's not a whole female cyclists in our area. I hear mention of RAAM and it caught my ear. I asked what it was and, literally, it was like over a few minutes, would you do it? Of course, why wouldn't we? That's kind of our standard response to things.”

Swinburne, from Haines City, started as a runner, and Harrison, from Winter Haven, was introduced to road cycling in 2017. The two of them were already on board and the trio added Coker, who played volleyball, basketball and cross country at Lakeland High in the mid-1990s.

What is Race Across America?

The 42-year-old race begins in California on June 11 for solo riders and June 15 for two-, four- and eight-person teams. It spans more than 3,000 miles, climbs more than 175,000 feet and will go through 13 states.

The first race in 1982 had four individuals race from the Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles to the Empire State Building in New York. Team racing was added in 1992.

The team approach is what attracted Powers.

“It's pretty fun to be able to do this with other women who push me,” she said. “They're strong business owners and, and yet we push each other and we encourage each other, and that's like with Top Buttons. The girls that we serve, we're like their crew, their support with Race Across America. The four of us could not ride across the country in eight days. We maybe could do it by ourselves if we took a month, but to do it in eight days, we have to have a support system.”

It will cost about $50,000 to cover the expenses, money that has been raised through donations and sponsorships.

Supporting the cyclists is a crew of 10, including a crew chief, cook, medic and mechanic. The support vehicles include an RV and two vehicles to collect riders as they finish their segments.

“We just have such a solid group of individuals,” Powers said.

The four riders will split into pairs. Each set of two riders goes for eight hours, while the other two riders are resting in the RV. The distance for each rider will vary on conditions.

“If you're riding in 110 to 115 degree weather, it's going to require a modification to what our overall plan is in order to safely get us through without literally scorching us and burning us out,” Swinburne said. “We have a master plan, but that plan will then have to be affected depending on the terrain. Although you may only get 60 miles in on a mountain traverse, it may be much, much different on a straightaway flat. We're not talking miles, we're talking time.”

Team member Kristin Swinburne rides with two trailing support cars during a recent training ride where the cyclists and crew practiced procedures they would use during the race.

On a recent Saturday, the team got together for a simulation ride, including support vehicles, to work out logistics. The riders can communicate with the crew chief, and a second radio allows the crew chief to communicate with the support cars.

The group has been training for nearly a year.

“RAAM is endurance cycling,” Swinburne said. “It's kind of a specific type of endurance cycling where there's mass miles happening, but it's in rotation. It's 24 hours a day. It's sleep deprivation. ... So the training evolves week to week. It depends on what the focus is. We may have a week where we're 500, 600 miles plus and we may have a pullback week that doesn't have a whole lot of mileage."

Riding for Polk County charity Top Buttons

On its website, Top Buttons is listed as “a faith-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization building self-worth through mentorship, education and fashion in young women.” It targets girls and women from ages 11 to 25 who are in at-risk or vulnerable situations.

“It provides confidence building and life skills education and clothing resources to young women in need, almost like a dress for success," said Powers, who founded the organization in 2012.

Organizations, not individuals, enroll with Top Buttons, and they include Pace Center for Girls, Heartland for Children, One More Child, Polk County Public Schools and the Florida Department of Corrections.

Powers said more than 30 organizations are a part of Top Buttons. The organizations bring their girls to Top Buttons and they're matched with a personal stylist and receive clothing. Top Buttons also provides life skills and guidance on mental health, body positivity, image and healthy self esteem.

Nearly 500 young women each year are served through the partnerships.

Top Buttons founder and team member Sarah Powers prepares for a training run as she and three other Polk County women, Kristin Swinburn, Jackie Harrison and Kristin Coker, will compete in this year's Race Across America.

“We’re really trying to help them know how to put themselves together so that they can’t be limited by how they present themselves,” Powers said. “We want to help open the doors of opportunity and really collaborate with these other organizations to help provide the full scope of support that these girls need to better their lives.”

Top Buttons now has three thrift stores, in Lakeland, Bartow and Winter Haven. Powers, who has four children and has a background in social work and youth ministry, was inspired to start the organization by her own experiences.

“I think with my own troubled teenage years, I just have been drawn to this kind of work and, and trying to encourage young people during those very pivotal years that are easy to get off track and to be influenced by culture and the media industry,” she said. “And especially when I had daughters of my own, I was just very frustrated with what the fashion media industry is teaching young girls that in order to get attention, they've got to put themselves out there with shock value and inappropriate content. I just really wanted to provide a different fashion resource."

Providing mentorship to young women and opening their eyes to new ideas or new ways to present themselves is a big part of what Powers’ group wants to accomplish.

"What are your needs? Where are you going? What message do you want to send to the people around you, because you're a walking billboard, whether you open your mouth or not," Powers said. "And even before you say a single word, you're sending a message by how you put yourself together by your body language and, and how you present yourself.

"And so we asked them, you know, what message do you think this outfit sends when they're putting on the new clothing that they're wearing in Top Buttons?”

So far, the fundraising has raised more than $67,000, and their goal is to $150,000.

The race, and the future

When the competition begins, all efforts can be tracked by going to the race’s website. To follow the Top Buttons team, go to www.raamrace.org/live-tracking. It will keep an up-to-the-minute account of their progress.

During the event, the Top Buttons team will have a live stream at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on @topbuttons on Instagram and Facebook. The team has a media person who is coordinating the live stream. They’ll give information and updates.

As for the team’s goals for the race, finishing, of course is a big one.

“I really don't care if I win or not,” Swinburne said. “It's not the reason why I choose to do it. I value the experience first. If I win, I win and I'm OK with that. So we've talked about that as a team. All of us have a drive to perform in a way that when we look back on it, we say we did all that we could do on it. So this traverse, we have nothing to base anything on. None of us have done this many days. I really like these day-over-day events. I tend to excel on day-over-day endurance work. So, I'm just really interested in seeing how that many days of sleep deprivation and cycling come together and where my mind goes with it and how my body responds. And if we get all of us over there to Atlantic City safely, I think we're doing really well.”

What’s next?

“I don't know what I'm going to do after we actually finish RAAM,” Powers said. “I'm gonna have to set another goal because I'm going to be sad. This is such a fun buildup to it, but you can't sustain this kind of training year round. It's just too much. I mean, it's an additional part-time job.”

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Race Across America: Meet Polk County's four-woman team riding for charity