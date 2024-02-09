Why Wisconsin's Luke Fickell feels new offensive line coach AJ Blazek is what program needs

There is no substitute for experience. That is why Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell feels he has a better understanding of the needs of his program.

“You can be a lot more focused on the things that you know you need to do better,” he said. “I think in the first year it’s so general, you’re trying to do everything. And don’t get me wrong, we’ve got to improve in every area, but now sitting here I feel like there is a better focus on all the things we need to do and I’m talking about on the field and in the building of the program.”

Fickell spoke to reporters Thursday evening at the Big Red Rally at the Italian Community Center. During the 20-minute session he touched on a variety of topics, including quarterback Tyler Van Dyke’s transition into the program, the linebackers UW signed out of the transfer portal and the value of co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Alex Grinch’s experience at USC.

Focusing on offensive line still important for Wisconsin

Offensive line was at the top of Fickell's list.

The Badgers announced the hire of AJ Blazek as offensive line coach Jan. 17. He is one of three new assistants on staff for 2024. While Grinch and Kenny Guiton (receivers) were brought on to replace coaches who left for other programs, Blazek was brought on to provide a different approach to coaching the program’s offensive linemen.

The message Thursday was that the position is still important to the program’s identity.

“We’re an offensive line-driven program,” Fickell said. “This has been an offensive line-driven team for a long time. It doesn’t have to change no matter what you call your offense.”

Blazek comes to UW after three seasons at Vanderbilt. He played at Iowa from 1999-2000 and has worked as the offensive line coach at six other programs, including a three-year run at Rutgers (2016-18).

Fickell believes Blazek will take a spirited approach to the role.

“It was pretty much no doubt exactly what he was all about and it had a lot to do with the energy and the passion to be an offensive line coach,” Fickell said. “There’s a lot of really good coaches out there, but just the passion to be an offensive line coach and what it means, knowing a little bit more of the history here, it was definitely a no-brainer.”

UW's offensive line lost some of its depth

Blazek will work with a group that is a mix of old and young. Senior Jack Nelson and redshirt junior Riley Mahlman started every game at the tackle spots last season. Joe Huber, who started every game at guard, will be a redshirt senior as will Jake Renfro, who is poised to start at center next season in place of Tanor Bortolini, who declared for the NFL draft.

The depth of the unit took a hit due to transfers, however. Trey Wedig, the team’s third guard, left and landed at Indiana. Backup tackle Nolan Rucci moved on to Penn State and center Dylan Barrett landed at Iowa State.

“We don’t quite have the depth that you’d expect for us to have and may even what we had last year, so the development of some really young guys is going to be really critical,” Fickell said.

“That’s where that whole energy and sometimes a little bit of something new was something that I just thought was necessary for us to continue to grow, not that they weren’t in a good place and not that they didn’t do some really good things because without their play in the last few games, we wouldn’t have had an opportunity to play in a bowl game and one like we did.”

Meanwhile, the role for Jack Bicknell, the offensive line coach last season, has yet to be determined.

“That is kind of the hard thing, trying to figure out how it all works together,” Fickell said. “We’ll figure that out as we move forward, if he’s going to be a part of it. We love (him). He’s a great guy.”

Here is what else you need to know from Thursday's session with Fickell:

Badgers QB Tyler Van Dyke is fitting in nicely

Fickell has had a chance to see Van Dyke throw this winter, but has been more interested with how the transfer from Miami has meshed with the team. Van Dyke is doing some of that relationship building during 6 a.m. workouts with the offensive line.

“You could assume sometimes quarterbacks aren’t used to that or maybe that’s not the first choice that they had,” Fickell said, “but all indications are that he’s picked up where Tanner (Mordecai) left off with how he’s fit in and how he’s meshed and how he’s embraced hanging out with the guys to be a part of everything that we do.”

UW assistant coach Alex Grinch could benefit from his struggles at USC

Grinch comes to Wisconsin after a tough two-year stint at the defensive coordinator at USC. At UW he’ll coach safeties and as the co-defensive coordinator will be defensive coordinator Mike Tressel’s right-hand man. Fickell believes Grinch’s experience at USC could make him a better coach.

“He’s had an incredible amount of experiences,” Fickell said. “Even to me some of the greatest things are the things he had to go through the last couple of years. Any of us who have been in this business long enough know you learn some of your greatest things from adverse situations and things that don’t go well.”

Linebackers will be more athletic

The Badgers hit the transfer portal hardest at linebacker with the signings of Sebastian Cheeks (North Carolina), Tackett Curtis (USC), John Pius (William and Mary), Jaheim Thomas (Arkansas) and Leon Lowery (Syracuse).

Fickell said this about the group:

“Our ability to get longer and to get athleticism was something we had to continue to enhance and grow in and the guys that we did go out and get I would say by nature are going to be a little bit longer guys, probably guys who are going to be a little more comfortable in space in a lot of different ways.”

