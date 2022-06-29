Why Wisconsin football will have a top 10 defensive unit in 2022

It’s no secret that Wisconsin will be without many core pieces that helped lead the Badgers to the No. 1 ranked defensive unit in the country last season. In 2022, UW will replace eight preferred starters off Jim Leonhard’s defense and 5,362 total snaps worth of on-field production.

Gone are two starting safeties, two boundary corners, their inside linebacker tandem, and a starter at outside linebacker and defensive end, respectively. Leaving outside backer Nick Herbig and defensive linemen Keeanu Benton and Isaiah Mullens as the only returning starters next season.

That said, I have very few concerns about Wisconsin’s ability to finish as a top 10 defensive unit this upcoming season.

The main reason for optimism? Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard of course. He is among the brightest defensive minds in all of college football and is the glue of this Wisconsin football program.

It’s unlikely that Wisconsin will lead the country in total defense again, but the cupboards at UW are hardly bare. Coach Leonhard still has the necessary pieces to be one of the best defenses in the country in 2022.

Who steps up next season?

Coach Chryst quickly identified cornerback as a position of weakness this offseason. So, to rectify that, Wisconsin rebuilt their secondary by bringing in three experienced CBs via the transfer portal. Justin Clark (Toledo), Jay Shaw (UCLA), and Cedrick Dort (Kentucky) all figure to play important roles for the Badgers and will help lead a young CB room.

To his credit, Coach April has done an incredible job on the recruiting trail to re-load the outside linebacker room with a surplus of talent. Opposite Nick Herbig, UW has C.J. Goetz, Darryl Peterson, T.J. Bollers, Kaden Johnson, and Aaron Witt competing for snaps. The Badgers pass rush could be special this season.

On the backend, Wisconsin returns “the jewelry thief” John Torchio, who will pair nicely with former four-star recruit Hunter Wohler. Both safeties should complement each other quite well because of their overall playmaking ability and versatility.

Inside linebacker is where you can expect some drop-off in production. Nobody loses an ILB tandem like Leo Chenal/Jack Sanborn and gets better. That said, redshirt sophomore Jordan Turner has a chance to be an exceptional talent in his own right. Turner pairs with former walk-on Tatum Grass who has been lauded by many as one of the most consistent inside backers on the team. Behind them is a group of young, talented players like Maema Njongmeta, Jake Chaney, Spencer Lytle, and Jake Ratzlaff, all pushing for a spot in the two-deep.

The defensive line returns mainstays Keeanu Benton and Isaiah Mullens in 2022. Behind them, Rodas Johnson, James Thompson Jr., Gio Paez, and Isaac Townsend all figure to rotate in and see meaningful snaps for Badgers DL coach Ross Kolodziej.

Conclusion

The Badgers defensive unit returns a healthy mix of young and experienced players who’ve waited for their chance to see the field.

Through internal growth and the transfer portal, Wisconsin patched the holes in its defense this offseason and should remain one of the nation’s top 10 defensive units as a result.

With Coach Leonhard as Wisconsin’s DC they don’t rebuild, they simply reload.

