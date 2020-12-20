Why have Willian's performances declined so rapidly?

Willian of Arsenal looks dejected as he walks off at half time during the Premier League match between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison Park on December 19, 2020 in Liverpool, England. - GETTY IMAGES

Good footballers do not become bad footballers in the space of a few months. So what on earth is going on with Willian, a summer arrival who was supposed to be a reliable and creative addition to Arsenal’s ranks but is instead embodying their deeply alarming malaise?

Perhaps more than any other signing in the Premier League this summer, at any club across the division, Willian was expected to provide an instant injection of quality. Here was an experienced player, one of the best in the country in recent years, who knew the league and had proved himself capable of thriving in it.

Aged 32, Willian was not signed for the future. He was signed for the present and given the immediate responsibility of providing attacking creativity in a team that had too often been rigid and uninspired against deep-lying defences last season.

Rather than fixing the problem, though, there have been more than a few occasions when Willian has appeared to be making it worse. Against Everton on Saturday, in the first half in particular, he had the look of a player who had lost all sense of belief in his own ability. There was no energy, no spark, no invention.

In truth, there did not seem to be much effort either, although he did improve markedly when moved into a more central position after half-time. Still, across the full match he competed in four duels for Arsenal — and lost all four of them.

Those first 45 minutes were no doubt the low point of Willian’s season, which had started with such promise when he sliced apart Fulham on the opening day. On that sunny afternoon by the Thames, Willian’s signing looked like a masterstroke by Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu.

Willian in action.

Since then, Willian has shrunk as the team has regressed. He does not seem capable of beating his man or opening up the game, and at no point has he offered anything close to a goal threat. The kindest way to describe his partnership with Hector Bellerin on the right flank would be to call it a “work in progress”.

Is it really only a few months since Frank Lampard was desperately hoping that Willian would stay at Chelsea? At the time of the Brazilian’s departure, when he chose a three-year deal at the Emirates over a two-year deal at Stamford Bridge, it felt like a significant statement of intent from Arteta and Edu.

But rather than bringing some of his Chelsea magic to north London, Willian has been infected by the same misery that has inflicted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette this season. Evidently, these are exceptional players, so the fact that none of them are performing anywhere near their best is further proof of Arsenal’s systemic problems.

At Chelsea last season, Willian created 2.63 chances per game. This season, that number has dropped considerably, to 1.52. He averaged 1.7 shots per game at Chelsea in 2019/20, compared to 0.9 shots per game this time around. The same player is providing a different output, which speaks to Arsenal’s struggles as a collective as well as his individual failure to settle.

Sam Dean's Arsenal briefing

Last week, Edu rode to Willian’s defence. “Everybody knows Willian,” he said. “If people say that he’s not a good footballer then maybe they don’t know football because he has always performed at the top, top level.

“Then he moved. For me, Willian is a question of time to be performing how we know he can. What do you expect? Do you expect it straight away? He needs a little bit of time. It’s strange as well to say that but you need time to know the players who you are going to play with.

“Sometimes you receive the ball in positions, sometimes in other positions, Mikel wants to play forwards, the other one wants to play to the side, there’s a little bit of adaptation.

“Players need time to understand how to train, how to work with the people, to understand a lot of things and I told him that I know that and I hope that people from outside understand that as well.

“That’s happening with Willian. Training, he’s training properly. His behaviour? Top, as always. For me, it is just a question of timing.”

The question on the lips of Arsenal’s disgruntled supporters is a simple one: how much time will he be given? There were grumbles when Willian kept his place following his unauthorised trip to Dubai during the international break, and more grumbles that he continues to be selected (aside from Wednesday’s draw with Southampton, when he was left on the bench).

Inevitably, there is more scrutiny than ever on the finances of the deal. The logic was understandable enough when Willian signed: a three-year contract was the price that had to be paid to secure his signature. There was no transfer fee, of course, so financially there was sense in committing to a third year of wages. In effect, that final year was the transfer fee.

All of that, however, was predicated on Willian being a successful recruit for the next 18 months. No one expects him to be a key performer at 34-years-old, but they did expect him to be a key performer now.

The fact that he is not even coming close to those expectations is a troubling sign. Players should not be arriving at Arsenal and becoming worse. Especially those players who already know the Premier League and have thrived in it as recently as six months ago.

Willian is therefore symbolic of the wider problems at Arsenal, a club where instability has ruled and the internal culture remains so far removed from what Arteta wants. The manager needs his senior players to step up for him, to prove there is a brighter future ahead. If Willian cannot do that, then he is not the player that Arsenal thought he was.