Why Wiggins' slow start doesn't concern Warriors coach Kerr

Andrew Wiggins is off to a slow start to begin the 2023-24 NBA season, but the Warriors do not appear to be concerned one bit.

Wiggins scored just eight points on 3-of-9 shooting from the field with five rebounds and one assist in the Warriors' 115-104 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

In speaking to reporters after the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked about Wiggins' struggles and expressed confidence in his veteran forward returning to his two-way form soon.

"It's been a little bit of a slow start, but the defense is the key," Kerr said. "His defense is always so important for us and the better he is defensively the more his offense will come. Not worried about Wiggs at all, it's just a slow start and he's got a long track record. He's been with us for five years now, so he knows how we play. I can probably try to help him out a little bit with some things, but Wiggs will get there."

Through seven games this season, Wiggins is averaging 11.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game on 43.8 percent shooting from the field and 20 percent from 3-point range. Wiggins is a minus-5.4 in 25.8 minutes per game on the court.

Kerr told reporters after Friday night's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder that he wants to see Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II and Wiggins be "the athletes they are" and bring better speed and athleticism at both ends of the floor.

The Warriors (5-2) have enjoyed plenty of success so far this season. If Wiggins finally gets it going on both ends of the floor, Kerr and his squad should benefit greatly from the improved play of one of the NBA's best two-way stars.

