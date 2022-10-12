Why here and why now? Rutgers football’s Greg Schiano on making the move at offensive coordinator

Greg Schiano knew that something had to be done, the Rutgers football head coach making the weekend decision to move on from offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson.

In letting Gleeson go, Schiano is hoping to turn around an offense that has stalled over the last four games. Rutgers is averaging just over 12 points per game during this stretch where they have gone 1-3 while losing all three games in the Big Ten.

Friday night’s 14-13 loss to Nebraska, where Rutgers was up 13-0 at halftime, was the tipping point in the decision to move in a different direction at offensive coordinator

The future of the Rutgers offense is now under the direction of Nunzio Campanile, who will hold the interim offensive coordinator title for the season. It will be Campanile’s task to get some better returns from an offense that simply hasn’t been viable for the past month.

Now during a bye week, the offense will have the chance to get a fresh start.

“There are several things that have occurred… that we don’t have enough hours in the day to go through all the small errors, to all the structural issues that you can get into – that you can question,” Schiano said on Sunday during his press availability. “A lot of times you question things and after all the questioning, you realize this is the best way. That’s a hard question. At the end of the day in college football, you need to score points and we just aren’t scoring enough points. And I want our offense to be as much of a weapon as our defense is right now. And that’s not to drive any kind of a wedge or anything like that. “I think we’re capable of doing that and it’s not happening. So I felt like it was my job at this point to make the change that I did.”

In terms of who will get the job on a permanent basis, Schiano didn’t show his cards. Campanile has the next six games to audition for the role and if there is a spark, it could well be the former tight ends coach’s job for 2023 and moving forward.

But it is unchartered waters for Schiano to navigate, having never made a personnel move in-season.

“My only focus – we’re in the middle of the season. And I’ve never done this in my career, I’ve never dismissed a coach in the middle of the season,” Schiano said. “I did it for the reasons I stated earlier: I believe we can win if we get that side of the ball cleaned up a little bit. It’s hard, it’s hard to do. Really hard. I’m not even in the stage – I know people, I know guys that I like but right now we’re trying to get our offense cooking a little bit and get our team better in all phases. “We have a bye week to do that. That’s all I’m focused on right now.”

Rutgers will next play Indiana at noon on Oct. 22 at SHI Stadium.

