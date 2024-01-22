Why Whitner has confidence Purdy is 49ers' franchise QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brock Purdy didn't have the best showing of his young NFL career in Saturday's win over the Green Bay Packers, but his response to the adversity proved something to NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner.

Whitner believes Purdy's ability to put the team on his back and lead the 24-21 comeback victory with the season on the line makes it easy to identify Purdy's future with the 49ers, cementing his role as the franchise quarterback.

"After Saturday's big comeback win over the Green Bay Packers, I think it's fair to say that Brock Purdy has arrived," Whitner said on the latest edition of "Hitner's Hot Take." "And we can get rid of the game manager tag. He had ice water in his veins. Yeah, he missed some throws throughout the day, but when it really mattered in the fourth quarter, Brock Purdy put the offense on his shoulder.

"... I think it's fair to say after receiving MVP consideration during the season, after leading the 49ers to a big comeback victory in the playoffs, that we can say the 49ers have their franchise quarterback in Brock Purdy."

Purdy completed 23 of his 39 attempts for 252 yards, a touchdown and an 86.7 passer rating in Saturday's win. His performance in the first three-and-a-half quarters raised a few eyebrows, but he showed up and showed out when it mattered most.

His game-winning driving in the final minutes of action followed by Dre Greenlaw's game-sealing interception ultimately secured the dub for San Francisco. And while Purdy, coach Kyle Shanahan and several other 49ers player acknowledged there is plenty of room for improvement before Sunday's NFC title game against the Detroit Lions, Whitner was nothing short of impressed with Purdy's poise down the stretch.

"The throw over the middle to Jauan Jennings was probably his best throw of the year," Whitner said. "The throw to [Chris] Conley on the sideline shows that he trusts each and every one of his playmakers even if they're not starters. And the best thing that he did was he performed lights out without one of his top playmakers in Deebo Samuel. Entering Saturday's ballgame, the 49ers were 0-3 when Deebo Samuel doesn't finish the game.

"The Green Bay Packers defense played well. They did a really good job of rerouting the skill position players from the 49ers, throwing off the timing for Brock Purdy. But in the fourth quarter, he tightened the screws. And after struggling the majority of the game, Brock Purdy put the offense on his shoulders."

Purdy's pro career is just beginning, but if he can help lead San Francisco to Super Bowl LVIII and bring home the franchise's sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy, Whitner's prediction might go from a hot take to a reality.

